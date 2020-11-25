 

Dassault Systèmes Announces the Acquisition of NuoDB, a Cloud-Native Distributed SQL Database Leader

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 07:00  |  58   |   |   

Dassault Systèmes Announces the Acquisition of NuoDB, a Cloud-Native Distributed SQL Database Leader

  • Advances Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform cloud and data science strategy
  • NuoDB develops the most advanced distributed elastic database for Cloud environments  
  • Strengthens NuoDB’s ability to serve large SaaS deployments in a rapidly developing distributed SQL market

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France – November 25, 2020Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced jointly with NuoDB, that Dassault Systèmes, which already had a 16% ownership interest, is acquiring the remainder of NuoDB equity.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, NuoDB provides a cloud-native distributed SQL database that capitalizes on the competitive advantages of the cloud, with on demand scalability, continuous availability and transactional consistency, and is built for mission critical applications.  

“We have enjoyed our long-standing strategic relationship with Dassault Systèmes and are proud to serve their growing Cloud customers installed base.  This announcement marks an exciting new phase in our partnership and creates significant opportunities for NuoDB,” said Bob Walmsley, CEO, NuoDB.  “With our combined, expanded resources, we can accelerate our product development to realize the unique contribution of multi-cloud, distributed SQL database as a service that will power strategic customers.”

“One of the objectives with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud is to deliver the most scalable and resilient infrastructure for the industries and clients we serve worldwide,” said Florence Hu-Aubigny, Executive Vice President, Research & Development, Dassault Systèmes.  “We began our partnership with NuoDB in 2013 and are extending it today, further underscoring NuoDB’s unique distributed SQL capabilities, well adapted for native cloud environments.”

“Temenos and NuoDB have worked together extremely closely since becoming strategic technology partners in 2018. We will continue working together to provide our clients with NuoDB’s market-leading distributed SQL database which we use as part of our cloud and SaaS offering,” said Colin Jarrett, Chief Cloud and Delivery Officer, Temenos.  “With NuoDB, our cloud clients are able to benefit from an elastic, continuously available database across multiple cloud providers with near zero downtime failover. Recent benchmarks have shown that banks running Temenos software using NuoDB database technology benefit from industry leading unlimited processing capacity and significant lower total cost of ownership. We look forward to continuing our partnership with NuoDB going forward.”

