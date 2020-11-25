 

Clariant strengthens its core by transforming the portfolio, focusing and rightsizing its organization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 07:00  |  68   |   |   
  •  Clariant continues its transformation to a higher-value specialty portfolio
  • Simplifying the Group’s organization post divestments to focus on its core Business Areas
  • Rightsizing regional organizations and service units to avoid remnant cost

Muttenz,    November 25, 2020– Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced its plans to adapt and refocus its organization post divestments. With the divestments of Healthcare Packaging in October 2019 and Masterbatches in July 2020 as well as the anticipated divestment of Pigments, Clariant is transforming itself towards a higher-value specialty portfolio focusing on its core Business Areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. The Group plans to rightsize regional organizations and service units in order to avoid remnant cost, thereby reducing complexity and increasing agility post the expiration of transitory service agreements following the closing of the divestitures.

The rightsizing program foresees a reduction of approx. 1,000 positions in service and regional structures. Approximately one third of the reductions will be included in the divestment transfers. After a careful review of the scope of all measures under consideration, Clariant has decided to make a provision in the magnitude of CHF 70 million in discontinued operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 for the rightsizing program. The timeline for these measures shall extend over a maximum of two years and will include departures attributable to natural fluctuation. With the rightsizing program Clariant will preserve itself from remnant cost from the recent and impending divestments. The previously announced efficiency program is in full implementation to reduce approx. 600 positions and realize CHF 50 million cost base savings in the continuing business till the end of 2021.

“As we progress towards completing the next of the non-core business disposals, we must utilize this opportunity to further strengthen Clariant’s core for a successful future. By avoiding remnant cost and consequently reducing complexity, putting an even stronger focus on innovation, sustainability and operational excellence, we put our company’s high value specialty businesses in a position to operate in an even more focused and agile manner. This will help us deliver above-market growth, higher profitability and stronger cash generation,” said Hariolf Kottmann, Executive Chairman ad interim of Clariant. 

Seite 1 von 3
Clariant Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clariant strengthens its core by transforming the portfolio, focusing and rightsizing its organization  Clariant continues its transformation to a higher-value specialty portfolioSimplifying the Group’s organization post divestments to focus on its core Business AreasRightsizing regional organizations and service units to avoid remnant cost …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
Progressive Reports October 2020 Results
Kraken Reports Q3 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Clariant preserves profitability in first nine months of 2020 despite difficult economic environment