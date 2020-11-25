 

Next Games updates its outlook for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 07:00  |  44   |   |   

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION, COMPANY RELEASE, 25 NOVEMBER  2020 AT 8.00 a.m EET

Next Games Corporation updates its outlook for 2020. The company will remain EBITDA positive for the full year 2020, and expects revenues to be between EUR 26–28 million.

The company had previously removed its full year 2020 revenue guidance and had not given guidance on profitability at the company level.

 
Updated Business Outlook 2020

The Company expects revenues from already published games (The Walking Dead titles) to continue on a flat or declining trend. Next Games estimates its revenue for 2020 to be EUR 26–28 million. The company is expected to be EBITDA positive.

  • Publishing Profitability measured by EBITDA will improve significantly and be above 20% of revenues (11%; EUR 3.8 million in 2019)
  • R&D expenditure in both infrastructure and development will remain at 17–19% of revenues (19% in 2019)
  • Administration costs will remain in the range EUR 3.0–3.5 million
    (EUR 3.0 million 2019)

Stranger Things is available in the AppStore and Google Play Store, as of December for the first selected markets.


Previous Business Outlook 2020 (given on August 28, 2020)

The Company expects revenues from already published games (The Walking Dead titles) to continue on a flat or declining trend. With recent profitability improvements, the company believes its publishing operations EBITDA from already published games (The Walking Dead titles) to improve clearly in 2020 compared to 2019 when it was EUR 3.8 million. We also expect to start scaling 1–2 games during 2020.


Basis for Change in Outlook 2020

Achieved cost savings have remained, Walking Dead games continue performing as expected, and the guidance for publishing profitability has been strengthened.

The release of Stranger Things into first markets in the App Store and Google Play Store is slated for December. Predicting the speed of scaling (e.g revenue growth) is not accurate enough at this time and the company will remain conservative in their revenue estimates for 2020.


Additional information:
Annina Salvén
CFO
+358 (0) 40 588 3167
investors@nextgames.com

Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland branch, tel. +358 10 546 7938

About Next Games

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Currently Next Games is working on multiple new games based on popular entertainment franchises including, Blade Runner Rogue, for the popular Blade Runner franchise and a mobile game based on Netflix’s Stranger Things. For more information head to www.nextgames.com



Next Games Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Next Games updates its outlook for 2020 NEXT GAMES CORPORATION, COMPANY RELEASE, 25 NOVEMBER  2020 AT 8.00 a.m EET Next Games Corporation updates its outlook for 2020. The company will remain EBITDA positive for the full year 2020, and expects revenues to be between EUR 26–28 million. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
Progressive Reports October 2020 Results
Kraken Reports Q3 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Next Games announces mid-term financial targets
07:00 Uhr
Changes in Next Games’ management team
27.10.20
Invitation to Next Games Corporation's Virtual Capital Markets Day on 25 November 2020