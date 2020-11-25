 

Basilea reports acceptance for regulatory review of Pfizer’s marketing authorization application for antifungal isavuconazole (Cresemba) in invasive aspergillosis in China

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 07:15  |  47   |   |   
  • Second indication under review following mucormycosis

Basel, Switzerland, November 25, 2020

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that the marketing authorization application (MAA) for the antifungal isavuconazole (Cresemba) for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis, which was submitted by Basilea’s license partner Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE, “Pfizer”), has been accepted for regulatory review by the Center for Drug Evaluation at the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China. In August 2020, Basilea had announced that an MAA for Cresemba for the treatment of mucormycosis was accepted for review by the NMPA.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis are the two most frequent forms of invasive mold infections and important causes of morbidity and mortality in patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing intensive chemotherapy regimens. China is commercially a very important market for Cresemba, accounting for more than 15 percent of the global market for newer antifungals. We are therefore very pleased with the progress Pfizer is making in China. The acceptance of the isavuconazole marketing authorization applications for regulatory review is an important milestone in bringing Cresemba to the Chinese market and addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from invasive mold infections.”

In November 2017, Basilea and Pfizer extended their existing license agreement for Europe (excluding the Nordics), Russia, Turkey and Israel, to include China, including Hong Kong and Macao, and sixteen countries in the Asia Pacific region. Under the agreement with Pfizer, Basilea is still eligible for regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to approximately USD 630 million, in addition to receiving mid-teen royalties on sales.

Cresemba has been approved in more than 50 countries to date and is currently marketed in 48 countries, including the United States, most EU member states and several additional countries inside and outside of Europe. For the twelve-month period to the end of June 2020, total "in-market" sales of Cresemba amounted to USD 230 million, a 30 percent growth year-on-year.1

About Cresemba (isavuconazole)

Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal, commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. In the 27 European Union member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the U.K., isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.2 Cresemba is also approved in the United States and several additional countries in Europe and beyond.3 It has orphan drug designation in the U.S., Europe and Australia for its approved indications. Basilea has entered into several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and Israel.

Seite 1 von 2
Basilea Pharmaceutica Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Basilea reports acceptance for regulatory review of Pfizer’s marketing authorization application for antifungal isavuconazole (Cresemba) in invasive aspergillosis in China Second indication under review following mucormycosis Basel, Switzerland, November 25, 2020 Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that the marketing authorization application (MAA) for the antifungal isavuconazole (Cresemba) for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
Progressive Reports October 2020 Results
Kraken Reports Q3 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:15 Uhr
Basilea gibt Annahme von Pfizers Antrag auf Marktzulassung des Antimykotikums Isavuconazol (Cresemba) bei invasiver Aspergillose zur regulatorischen Prüfung in China bekannt
06.11.20
Basilea gibt Zulassung von Antibiotikum Zevtera in China zur Behandlung von ambulant und im Spital erworbener Lungenentzündung bekannt
06.11.20
Basilea announces approval of antibiotic Zevtera in China to treat community-acquired pneumonia and hospital-acquired pneumonia
28.10.20
Basilea announces Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for ramucirumab in the ongoing FIDES-03 study with derazantinib in gastric cancer
28.10.20
Basilea gibt Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement mit Eli Lilly and Company für Ramucirumab für die laufende FIDES-03-Studie mit Derazantinib bei Magenkrebs bekannt