 

D-Link Smart Home Products Acquire Taiwan Excellence Award

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 07:42  |  17   |   |   

The mydlink Full HD Pan & Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera and mydlink Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug received the 2021 Taiwan Excellence Award

TAIPEI, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation has announced that their DCS-8526LH Full HD Pan & Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera and DSP-W320 mydlink Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug have won the Taiwan Excellence Award 2021 at the 29th annual Taiwan Excellence Award Ceremony. The D-Link DCS-8526LH is a surveillance camera with full 360 degrees views in true full HD quality and cutting-edge features such as pan and tilt technology, edge-based person detection, auto-tracking, and panoramic viewing. The DSP-W320 is an Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug with IP54 weather-resistant design that extends control of appliances outside the house. Both mydlink products work with the mydlink app, as well as the Google Assistant and Alexa.   

The Taiwan Excellence Award

Established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993, the Taiwan Excellence Award identifies outstanding products every year that provide "innovative value" and are "made in Taiwan". Judges select winning products based on four aspects: R&D, design, quality, and marketing.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

 

 

  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

D-Link Smart Home Products Acquire Taiwan Excellence Award The mydlink Full HD Pan & Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera and mydlink Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug received the 2021 Taiwan Excellence Award TAIPEI, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - D-Link Corporation has announced that their DCS-8526LH Full HD Pan & Tilt Pro …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nagarro and Star Alliance Establish New Digital Milestones
Neonode and Metatechno of Japan Sign Value-Added Reseller Agreement
Global CBD Industry Projected To Accelerate To $23.6 Billion Over The Next Five Years
Global Telco Cloud Revenue Will Grow to US$29.3 Billion by 2025
Impartner Announces Live 3D Virtual Summit Featuring Top Channel Analysts Jay McBain and Maria ...
Cephalosporin Market to Reach $16.87 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 2.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Three Wins Take DigiPlex into Double Figures for 2020 Awards for "Sustainability at the Core"
Advanced Water Purification Technologies Promise to Deliver Clean and Safe Water to the Global ...
GALA10.com Launches Unique Search Tool for Online Gift Shops & Creates New Paradigm in The Gift ...
Empire State Realty Trust Achieves GRESB 5 Star Rating in First Year of Participation
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
Visit The Empire State Building Observatory This Holiday Season
CGTN: China to boost economic growth through innovation and opening-up, nurturing joint development in ...
Huawei's Customers Win Three World Smart City Awards and Three Nominations at the 2020 Smart City ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods