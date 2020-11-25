DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Bitcoin Group SE reaches the 2020 annual target of 900,0000 customers on cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin.de ahead of schedule



25.11.2020 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bitcoin Group SE reaches the 2020 annual target of 900,0000 customers on cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin.de ahead of schedule



Herford, November 25, 2020 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) welcomed its 900,000 customer on Bitcoin.de at the beginning of November. The Company, which operates the cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin.de via the subsidiary futurum bank AG, achieved its annual goal in terms of customer acquisition considerably ahead of schedule.



Bitcoin.de is a high-performance trading platform for cryptocurrencies and online available already for more than nine years. The Bitcoin Group team has constantly expanded the functionalities of the platform. In addition to a wide range of currencies, customers can also use services via app (iOS and Android). Following the merger of Bitcoin Deutschland AG with futurum bank AG, with registry in the commercial register in October 2020, Germany's first crypto bank with many additional services has been created. Thus, Europe's largest cryptocurrency trading platform will also be available to institutional customers in the future.

"We are glad and proud of having reached our target of 900,000 customers at such an early stage and would like to thank everyone for their trust in us. Given the current challenging market conditions, this is not a self-evident fact. The success is based especially on our creative team, which has continuously developed and improved Bitcoin.de. From express trading over the admission of further currencies up to the accessibility of the Bitcoin.de app and the crypto custody business, Bitcoin.de has been a success story, which we continue and constantly develop with passion and commitment," says Marco Bodewein, Managing Director of the Bitcoin Group SE.