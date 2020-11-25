DGAP-News Bitcoin Group SE reaches the 2020 annual target of 900,0000 customers on cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin.de ahead of schedule
|
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bitcoin Group SE reaches the 2020 annual target of 900,0000 customers on cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin.de ahead of schedule
"We are glad and proud of having reached our target of 900,000 customers at such an early stage and would like to thank everyone for their trust in us. Given the current challenging market conditions, this is not a self-evident fact. The success is based especially on our creative team, which has continuously developed and improved Bitcoin.de. From express trading over the admission of further currencies up to the accessibility of the Bitcoin.de app and the crypto custody business, Bitcoin.de has been a success story, which we continue and constantly develop with passion and commitment," says Marco Bodewein, Managing Director of the Bitcoin Group SE.
|Diskussion: Bitcoin Group SE
|Diskussion: Ethereum - Vor dem Ausbruch wie Bitcoin? ETHUSD, BTCUSD
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare