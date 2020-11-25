 

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 24 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    25.1174 £    22.1338
Estimated MTD return      4.09 %      3.73 %
Estimated YTD return      9.69 %      7.26 %
Estimated ITD return    151.17 %    121.34 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    18.70 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -25.55 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,650.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -25.45 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

