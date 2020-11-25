The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 24 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.1174 £ 22.1338 Estimated MTD return 4.09 % 3.73 % Estimated YTD return 9.69 % 7.26 % Estimated ITD return 151.17 % 121.34 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 18.70 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -25.55 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,650.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -25.45 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A