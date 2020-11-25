 

Incap Corporation Incap Group’s Business Review for January–September 2020: Back on track with good growth and profitability

Incap Corporation                                                
Stock Exchange Release
Business Review Q3 2020                              25 November 2020 at 8.30 a.m. (EET) 

Incap Group’s Business Review for January–September 2020: Back on track with good growth and profitability

July–September 2020 highlights

  • The revenue of the third quarter amounted to EUR 28.1 million, showing an increase of 59.9% (7– 9/2019: EUR 17.6 million).
  • Excluding revenue from AWS Electronics Group acquired in January 2020, the revenue increased organically by 10.7%.
  • Adjusted EBIT was EUR 3.6 million (EUR 2.4 million), corresponding to 12.9% of revenue (13.7%).
  • AWS Electronics Group acquisition related purchase price allocation (PPA) amortisation amounted to EUR 0.4 million (EUR 0.0 million) and non-recurring costs were EUR 0.0 million (EUR 0.2 million).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 3.3 million (EUR 2.2 million), an increase of 46.0%, corresponding to 11.6% of revenue (12.7%).
  • Net profit for the period was EUR 2.4 million (EUR 1.8 million), an increase of 33.7%.
  • In November 2020, Incap’s rights issue was completed successfully with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 10.9 million.
  • In November 2020 Incap revised its outlook for 2020. Incap estimates that the revenue for 2020 will be significantly higher than in 2019 and the operating profit (EBIT) in 2020 will be higher than in 2019. The Group specifies that the estimated revenue in 2020 will be approximately EUR 105–107 million and the operating profit (EBIT) approximately EUR 10.5–11.5 million.

January–September 2020 highlights

  • The closure of the factory in India and other effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the organic revenue growth and the profitability in April–June 2020.
  • Incap Group revenue amounted to EUR 74.9 million, up 36.8% on the corresponding period of the previous year (EUR 54.8 million).
  • Excluding revenue from AWS Electronics Group, the revenue decreased organically by 12.9%.
  • Adjusted EBIT was EUR 9.1 million (EUR 8.2 million), corresponding to 12.1% of revenue (14.9%).
  • AWS Electronics Group acquisition related purchase price allocation (PPA) amortisation amounted to EUR 1.5 million (EUR 0.0 million) and non-recurring costs were EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.2 million).
  • The Group’s operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 7.5 million (EUR 8.0 million), down 5,9%, corresponding to 10.0% of revenue (14.6%).
  • Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 5.1 million, down 16.6% on the corresponding period (EUR 6.1 million).
  • Acquisition of AWS Electronics Group with production facilities in the UK and Slovakia was completed in January 2020.

The information in this business review concerns the development of Incap Group in January–September 2020 and in the corresponding period of 2019, unless otherwise stated. The figures are unaudited.

