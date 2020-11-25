 

Enlight Research started covering Tallinna Sadam

Enlight Research, which analyzes companies on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange, started covering Tallinna Sadam and published the initiation report. The report and further quarterly comments can be downloaded free of charge from the Enlight Research website https://www.enlightresearch.net/ . The initiation report can also be found on the website of Tallinna Sadam.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2019 serviced 10.64 million passengers and 19.9 million tons of cargo. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to audited financial results, Tallinna Sadam group’s sales in 2019 totaled EUR 130.5 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.3 million and net profit EUR 44.4 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 53 426 591
m.zirel@ts.ee


