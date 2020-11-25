 

Trading Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 08:00  |  64   |   |   

           

Volumes (Year to date, 21 November 2020)

Financial summary    
   2020 2019 Change
  Number Number        %
Cars 122,700 369,700 -66.8%
RoRo Freight 293,500 281,200 +4.4%
Container Freight (teu*) 287,200 315,100 -8.9%
Terminal Lifts 258,600 293,000 -11.7%

*teu: twenty foot equivalent units

Irish Continental Group (ICG) issues this trading update which covers carryings for the year to date to 21 November 2020 and financial information for the first ten months of 2020, i.e. 1 January to 31 October with comparisons against the corresponding period in 2019. All figures are unaudited.

Consolidated Group revenue in the period was €229 million, a decrease of €79 million or 26% compared with last year.  

The Ferries Division has faced challenging trading conditions in its Irish Ferries passenger business following the continuation of travel restrictions across the EU first introduced in mid-March as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.  In the year to 21 November car volumes are down 67% with total passenger volumes down 68% compared with 2019. This has had a material impact on passenger revenues, which were 71% lower in the year to 31 October 2020 compared to 2019.

Retention of the Common Travel Area (CTA) between Britain and Ireland is of major benefit to the tourism and hospitality sectors in Ireland. The current Irish Government position, of asking people from Britain who visit Ireland to restrict their movements for two weeks, is not consistent with that of the British Government who do not require people travelling to Britain from Ireland to restrict their movements. In addition, there continues to be an anomaly whereby people from Britain visiting Ireland by travelling through Belfast and Larne are not asked to restrict their movements. We continue to press the Irish Government on this issue.

