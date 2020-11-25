Nicox Analyst Coverage Initiated by Kepler Cheuvreux
Nicox Analyst Coverage Initiated by Kepler Cheuvreux
November 25, 2020 – release at 8:00 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that Kepler Cheuvreux, a leading independent European financial services company, ranked the first independent equity broker in Europe (Institutional Investor 2020), has initiated equity research coverage of Nicox.
The financial report by Kepler Cheuvreux, released on November 25, 2020, is available on the website www.keplercheuvreux.com under « Research Public Access ».
Nicox is also covered by Bryan, Garnier & Co. in France, and H.C Wainwright & Co., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald in the U.S.
About Nicox
Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX
470, a novel, second-generation nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary
formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch & Lomb, and ZERVIATE in
allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East
Asian markets.
Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.
For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.
Analyst coverage
Bryan, Garnier & Co Victor Floc’h Paris, France
