 

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(“Falcon”)

Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2

25 November 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) provides an update on exploration activity in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia following the successful hydraulic stimulation of the Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 well (“the Well”).

As announced on 4 November 2020, flowback operations of the fracture stimulation fluid commenced in early October before the Well was shut in and production tubing was successfully installed, with flowback operations recommencing in late October.

The Well continues to flow back fracture stimulation fluid, with some gas shows; however, a measurable gas breakthrough that would allow the commencement of extended production testing to assess the extent of the resource that may be present has yet to occur.

Data collected and analysed to guide ongoing operations is showing greater pressures in the horizontal section of the Well than in the surrounding reservoir, due to the saline content and density of the flowback fluid and the hydrostatic column weight of this fluid in the vertical section. This pressure difference can prevent the flow of gas from the reservoir into the fractures and then to surface and it is not unusual in shale plays to observe the salinity and density of the flowback fluid to increase as salt easily migrates from the formation.

Operations are now being planned to re-enter the Well with coiled tubing and apply nitrogen lift techniques to lower pressures in the Well and assist with achieving and sustaining gas breakthrough that, if successful, will allow extended production testing to commence. This technique is not uncommon and was applied to the successful Amungee NW1-1H well in 2016.

The timing of coiled tubing activities and the nitrogen lift are being considered as the wet season approaches, with health, safety, environment and cost considerations in mind. If a decision is made to temporarily shut-in the Well, operations will resume in early 2021.

As is the nature of exploration and appraisal, Falcon and its partner, Origin, are continually responding to the data gathered through operations to inform ongoing activities. 

Other data collected to date remains positive. In particular, core analysis indicates mature hydrocarbons and good permeability (natural pathways for gas to flow) and mud logs indicate liquids rich gas. The fracture stimulation of the well was successful and the integrity of the well remains.

