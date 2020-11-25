 

G4S plc G4S to resume dividend for 2021 with clear potential for significant further cash returns to shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 08:00  |  83   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

25 November 2020

G4S TO RESUME DIVIDEND FOR 2021 WITH CLEAR POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FURTHER CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) has today published its Second Defence Circular (“Circular”) in relation to the unsolicited Offer for G4S made by Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”).

Highlights:

  • G4S is a global leader in security services
  • Continued strong trading performance for 2020
  • Momentum for 2021: 73% of revenue growth covered by new contracts already won
  • Confidence in achieving financial targets, including:
    • Revenue growth of 4-6% per annum
    • Profit(1) margin expansion to 7% in the medium term(2)
    • Free cash flow in excess of £1bn from 2021-2025(2)
    • Leverage of 2.0-2.5x
  • Resume dividend for 2021 and beyond
  • Clear potential for significant further cash returns to shareholders
  • Potential for significant re-rating

       
John Connolly, Chairman of G4S, said:

“G4S has a bright future as an independent company with significant value upside for shareholders.

The Board believes that G4S has significant potential to re-rate as a result of its above-market growth outlook, higher margins from integrated security services and the material value upside in Retail Cash Solutions.

The Company’s resilient performance and positive outlook enables it to resume the dividend for 2021 and provides clear potential for significant further cash returns to shareholders.

The GardaWorld Offer does not remotely reflect G4S’s fundamental value, let alone its value to GardaWorld and BC Partners.  We urge shareholders to take no action in relation to GardaWorld’s Offer.”

Ashley Almanza, Chief Executive Officer of G4S, said:

“G4S has fundamentally refocused and repositioned its business and is today a global leader in security services with an unmatched market footprint and industry-leading capabilities. Our sustained focus on technology and high value integrated security clearly differentiates G4S in the marketplace and has delivered robust results in the first nine months of this year with strong cash flow and underlying earnings ahead of last year. Our momentum remains very good with contracts won and retained year to date that have an annual value of £2.5 billion.

Seite 1 von 8
G4S Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

G4S plc G4S to resume dividend for 2021 with clear potential for significant further cash returns to shareholders NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 25 November 2020 G4S TO RESUME …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
AYRO Closes $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
Progressive Reports October 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
G4S plc - Retail Cash Solutions
12.11.20
G4S plc: Offer for G4S plc - North American Competition Clearances
12.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
08.11.20
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
04.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
04.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
03.11.20
Statement regarding Conditional Indicative Offer from Allied Universal
02.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
02.11.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
29.10.20
G4S plc: G4S Shareholders Advised to Reject GardaWorld Inadequate Offer