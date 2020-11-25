MSAB Announces organizational changes in the US Subsidiary

As part of an organizational change in MSAB’s US-entity, Glenn Hickok will retire from his position as President North America, effective November 30, 2020. Glenn joined MSAB in 2014 and has been an instrumental part of the successful expansion and establishment of MSAB as one of the leading suppliers of mobile forensic services to State, Local and Federal government agencies in North America.

The US market is one of MSAB’s key markets, and the organizational change is aimed to accelerate growth by further strengthen MSAB’s position and collaboration with existing customers as well as broaden its offering to other customer segments.





“Glenn has done a solid work and been a driving force behind the success of our US business. I wish Glenn his very best for the future.” says Joel Bollö, Chief Executive Officer, MSAB.









This information is such that MSAB, Corporate ID number 556244-3050, is required to disclose in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 25 November, 2020 at 08:00 CEST.





Questions should be addressed to:

Chief Executive Officer Joel Bollö

Tel. +46 8 739 0270

Email: joel.bollo@msab.com





MSAB in brief

MSAB is a world leader in mobile forensics technology with the aim of extracting and analyzing data from confiscated mobile devices, mainly from mobile phones. The company has offices and staff in Europe, North America, South America, China, Australia, Singapore, Japan and Russia, and together with a number of distributors, MSAB covers most of the world. MSAB’s proprietary products have become a de facto standard in the field and are used for securing evidence in more than 120 countries. These products are complemented by a wide range of professional services, including consultancy and training. Customers are primarily law enforcement agencies, such as police, military and customs. MSAB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker symbol: MSAB B.

https://www.msab.com/

