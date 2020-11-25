WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNER

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continue to expand their ability to offer their solution to the Nordic market. Nutid is the latest POS system supplier to team up with Westpay. As a POS Partner, Nutid will integrate its POS solution and make Westpay’s offerings available for its merchant customers.



– I am pleased that we again can add a qualified POS Provider to our partner area. Nutid is a great match and their offering fits our ambition like a glove. We share the same values and we both know the importance of the overall experience, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.