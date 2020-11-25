 

Active Biotech announces the final terms of the rights issue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 08:30  |  65   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES BEYOND WHAT IS REQUIRED UNDER SWEDISH LAW

On 5 November 2020, the board of directors of Active Biotech AB (publ) (”Active Biotech” or the ”Company”) resolved to propose a rights issue of approximately SEK 75 million, before transaction costs . The board of directors of Active Biotech today announces the final terms of the rights issue, which is submitted to the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 30 November 2020.

Background
On 5 November 2020, the board of directors of Active Biotech resolved to propose a rights issue of approximately SEK 75 million, before transaction costs. The proceeds from the rights issue will be used to provide Active Biotech with the financial stability needed to pursue the planned pre-clinical and clinical research-activities related to the Company’s prioritized programs, which is required to await the outcome of the ongoing clinical studies and to conduct negotiations with partners regarding the Company’s other development projects. For further information on background to and reasons for the rights issue, refer to the Company’s press release on 5 November 2020.

The final terms of the rights issue
As per the record date 4 January 2021, two existing shares in Active Biotech shall entitle to subscription for one new share. Subscription can also be made without pre-emptive rights, as set forth in the complete issue resolution.

The subscription price is SEK 1.05 per share, whereby the rights issue will provide Active Biotech with issue proceeds of approximately SEK 76.2 million, before transaction costs.

Through the rights issue Active Biotech’s share capital will increase by a maximum amount of SEK 375,000, from existing SEK 750,000 to a maximum amount of SEK 1,125,000, through the issue of a maximum of 72,618,240 shares.

The subscription period lasts between 7 – 21 January 2021.

The complete terms and conditions for the rights issue, together with other information about the Company, will be presented in the prospectus that will be made public prior the commencement of the subscription period. The rights issue is conditional upon approval by the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 30 November 2020.

Seite 1 von 4
Active Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Active Biotech announces the final terms of the rights issue NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
AYRO Closes $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Correction to previous pressrelease: Active Biotech updates its clinical strategy and projected milestones
24.11.20
ACTIVE BIOTECH UPDATES ITS CLINICAL STRATEGY AND PROJECTED MILESTONES
06.11.20
Invitation to Active Biotech’s virtual capital markets day
05.11.20
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN ACTIVE BIOTECH
05.11.20
Active Biotech announces rights issue
05.11.20
Active Biotech Interim report January – September 2020