Active Biotech announces the final terms of the rights issue

On 5 November 2020, the board of directors of Active Biotech AB (publ) (”Active Biotech” or the ”Company”) resolved to propose a rights issue of approximately SEK 75 million, before transaction costs . The board of directors of Active Biotech today announces the final terms of the rights issue, which is submitted to the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 30 November 2020.

Background

On 5 November 2020, the board of directors of Active Biotech resolved to propose a rights issue of approximately SEK 75 million, before transaction costs. The proceeds from the rights issue will be used to provide Active Biotech with the financial stability needed to pursue the planned pre-clinical and clinical research-activities related to the Company’s prioritized programs, which is required to await the outcome of the ongoing clinical studies and to conduct negotiations with partners regarding the Company’s other development projects. For further information on background to and reasons for the rights issue, refer to the Company’s press release on 5 November 2020.

The final terms of the rights issue

As per the record date 4 January 2021, two existing shares in Active Biotech shall entitle to subscription for one new share. Subscription can also be made without pre-emptive rights, as set forth in the complete issue resolution.

The subscription price is SEK 1.05 per share, whereby the rights issue will provide Active Biotech with issue proceeds of approximately SEK 76.2 million, before transaction costs.

Through the rights issue Active Biotech’s share capital will increase by a maximum amount of SEK 375,000, from existing SEK 750,000 to a maximum amount of SEK 1,125,000, through the issue of a maximum of 72,618,240 shares.

The subscription period lasts between 7 – 21 January 2021.

The complete terms and conditions for the rights issue, together with other information about the Company, will be presented in the prospectus that will be made public prior the commencement of the subscription period. The rights issue is conditional upon approval by the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 30 November 2020.