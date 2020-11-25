ZetaDisplay launches next generation global software platform

“Despite the uncertainty in the market, we have continued to invest in our software and services offer during 2020 to accelerate growth”, says CEO Per Mandorf. “After 5,000 manhours of development we are now ready to launch the latest version of our content management system steering our customers’ Digital Signage networks”, Mandorf continues.

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces the launch of its next-generation software platform for proprietary, cloud-based content scheduling and distribution. The upgraded ZetaDisplay Engage will be implemented with immediate effect with the Group’s international customer base.

The upgrade will happen in two phases where the initial focus will be on a state-of-the-art user interface together with a future-proof cloud-based solution. The platform offers a broad range of functionality, is easily connectable to customers’ digital ecosystem and can also handle live data. In parallel, a new standard service catalogue has been launched to complete the Group’s software offer optimizing the customer benefit of the platform and securing uptime. New features and functionality such as a personalized dashboard will be added during the coming months as result of a frequent upgrade strategy.

“We are pursuing a strategy of harmonizing our product and services offer to improve the scalability of our solutions supporting our customers’ digital transformation. The steps taken wouldn’t have been possible without a new organizational structure where software developers from four different units have contributed to the upgraded solution”, Mandorf adds.

“We are planning additional targeted software investments for 2021 in line with our strategy to further improve sales efficiency and customer benefit”, Mandorf concludes. The full rollout will continue over the next twelve months.

About ZetaDisplay Engage

The standard ZetaDisplay Engage CMS platform features a user-friendly interface, containing over 100 templates, a comprehensive database and standardized API’s to connect with a customer’s wider digital ecosystem. It has been designed for companies of all sizes to quickly rollout a comprehensive digital signage solution with minimal technical and installation requirements.

The sister application ZetaDisplay Engage + is designed for those that require more customization options and to run responsive, real-time, dynamic campaigns. Content can be contextualized based on data sources such as the customer demographic in-store and the weather outside, through integration with IoT devices.

Malmö, 25 November 2020

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

Phone +46 704-25 82 34

Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO

Telefon +46 76-8754177

E-mail jacob.stjernfalt @zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO

Phone +46 708-45 80 54

E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environ­ments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approx. MSEK 400 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA].

More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com

