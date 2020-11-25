Newgen Positioned as a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms

The report evaluates 18 different vendors offering content services platforms (CSPs) based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. The complimentary copy of the Gartner report can be downloaded from the Newgen website.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, announced that it has been positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, November 16, 2020, authored by Michael Woodbridge* et al.

"Content is the backbone of every organization. Empowering employees with contextual information can help organizations in informed interactions with their customers and other stakeholders. We believe this inclusion by Gartner recognizes our efforts towards enabling enterprises in streamlining their content and ensuring remote, secure access to relevant information. At Newgen, we believe in continuous innovation and making our products scalable, agile, and future-ready," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Newgen OmniDocs, a fully-featured CSP, enables organizations across the globe with document management, multichannel capture and scanning, records management, and content analytics. The platform connects content and processes with context and allows for automation with agility.

*Authored by Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Newgen Software Technologies Pte Ltd.:

Newgen is a leading provider of low code digital automation platform. Globally, successful financial institutions, insurance, government, and shared services organizations rely on Newgen's industry-recognized products and applications—to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM)—for connected operations. From customer onboarding to service requests, from loans and deposits to underwriting, and many more, Newgen's industry applications transform business-critical operations with agility. Newgen's cloud-based platform enables digital transformation initiatives for superior customer experience, optimized costs, and improved efficiencies.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Contact: Asif Khan, asif.khan@newgensoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676258/Newgen_Logo.jpg