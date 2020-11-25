SoftIron's Open Source-Based HyperDrive Storage Solution Verified Veeam Ready

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftIron Ltd., the leader in task-specific data center solutions, today announced it has earned Veeam Ready - Object and Object with Immutability qualification for its Ceph-based HyperDrive storage solution. Along with the verified status, SoftIron is also proud to announce its formal engagement with Veeam, the leader in backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management, as a Technology Alliance Partner.

This achievement makes HyperDrive one of the only accredited, open source, software-defined storage (SDS) architectures that is also capable of delivering unified storage (block, file and object) with qualified immutability features. Coupled with SoftIron's unique 'task-specific' approach - purpose-built hardware to optimize Ceph - this gives enterprises unparalleled freedom, flexibility and reliability when it comes to deploying performant and agile data storage, data management and backup solutions.

Object Immutability is a feature which secures data from being modified or deleted, once written and designated as a protected object file. HyperDrive has also earned Veeam Ready Object status, demonstrating compatibility with both S3 and Veeam Backup & Replication cloud tier and object storage capabilities. The benefits of this combination are numerous; enabling seamless integration into multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud strategies, whilst also supporting a number of performance tiers and different storage workloads within the same architecture.

"Veeam's core tenant of simplicity, flexibility and reliability match perfectly with our own design goals in building task-specific data center infrastructure," said Craig Chadwell, VP of Product for SoftIron. "Our decision to partner with Veeam was a strategic one, and we have already seen significant customer interest in the combined capabilities of the solution. With this verification, we can offer a best-in-class alternative for customers seeking an integrated open-source solution to deploy Veeam's backup and replication capabilities, either on premises or in a hybrid-cloud architecture that's compatible with S3. We're really excited to be working alongside Veeam and look forward to plenty of success together."