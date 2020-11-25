DGAP-News Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Cologne Public Transport Authority commissions Alstom and Kiepe Electric to supply 64 trams
|
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Cologne Public Transport Authority commissions Alstom and Kiepe Electric to supply 64 trams
"Following the contract with VGF in Frankfurt, this order is a further proof of the worldwide success of our flagship tram Citadis," says Dr. Jörg Nikutta, Managing Director for Alstom in Germany and Austria. "Our trams will provide the passengers of the Cologne Public Transport Authority with the highest level of passenger comfort and will support the Cologne Public Transport Authority in successfully meeting the challenges of urban transport."
Dr. Jürgen Wilder, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG and responsible for the Rail Vehicle Systems division comments: "This is the largest single order in the history of Kiepe Electric. We are proud and at the same time forward-looking that a joint technical concept from companies of the Knorr-Bremse Group was convincing in the tender. We will justify the trust placed in us by our partner Alstom and the Cologne Public Transport Authority with future-proof technology and strong service."
0 Kommentare