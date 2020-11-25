 

Nokia, A1 provide private wireless connectivity for Siemens renewable energy microgrid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 09:00  |  35   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia, A1 provide private wireless connectivity for Siemens renewable energy microgrid

  • Industrial-grade private wireless network deployed on Siemens campus in Vienna, Austria
  • Renewables smartly managed within a microgrid are making an impact by offering energy cost savings and security of supply to industrial campuses
  • Private wireless provides critical connectivity for control of all microgrid assets, helping to manage energy loads and lower the environmental footprint

       

25 November 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and A1 have joined forces to provide a private wireless network for Siemens’ microgrid, which is deployed at its Austrian headquarters in Vienna. The A1 campus solution demonstrates the advantages of using a private wireless solution to operate critical applications such as enterprise or utility microgrids, and how they can be efficiently implemented with secure, reliable and fast connectivity.

Renewable energy sources, storage and microgrids are being adopted by industries worldwide to help enterprises minimize their environmental footprint and reach their sustainability objectives. Smartly managed renewables within a microgrid are making an impact on many industrial applications by offering energy cost savings and supplying security to industrial campuses.

Nokia is providing the industrial-grade private wireless network, while A1 is providing spectrum along with hosting and management of the newly deployed campus network. The private wireless network is connecting the microgrid assets on the Siemens campus, enabling secure communication between the microgrid controllers and the metering or charging points at guaranteed data rates and with low latency.

The Siemens Vienna campus microgrid project includes solar generation, electric vehicle (EV) charging, building management and battery storage. Initially, Siemens has implemented 320kW of solar generation and 500kWh battery storage, all to support around 50 EV charging stations.

Wolfgang Hesoun, CEO Siemens Austria: "One of the challenges of the future is a reliable and at the same time clean supply, transmission and use of energy. Microgrids can significantly contribute to this. Our campus project, in combination with the infrastructure of an existing industrial plant, is the first of its kind – and offers many opportunities for innovative research and concrete new solutions.”

