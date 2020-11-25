Human Regenerator Jet World Exclusive Regeneration Technology unveiled

The Human Regenerator Jet is the world's only electronic device that counteracts the consequences of oxidative stress, degeneration and aging with the science of physics.

Revolutionary Technology

Oxidative stress is caused by natural cell division or by external influences such as harmful environmental factors, harmful food, inflammation, stress, infection or illnesses. Oxidative stress is responsible for aging and the loss of vitality. It is also the cause of many known diseases. Oxidative stress produces free radicals which harm cells and DNA. Physically speaking free radicals are incomplete, forming unpaired electrons, missing one electron. The exclusive Human Regenerator Jet gently transmits active electrons to the user in form of micro currents that counteract oxidative stress in a revolutionary and effective way. In the new advanced method, the micro currents are produced by negative ion plasma that is gently transported by electronic induction. The user feels the session by a pleasant antistatic field.

Application

Each session lasts half an hour. Applicators on arms and legs discharge excess electrons into the earth. The Human Regenerator Jet has purely positive effects on the entire body without any side effects. Therefore it can't be overexposured, since more than a ideal bio-energetic level cannot be reached. The user feels relaxed in a meditative state.

Effects

By counteracting the consequences of oxidative stress, the regeneration process can assist in the strengthening of the immune and nervous system, enhancement of the skin's structure and rejuvenation of the whole body. The effect also has anti-aging properties by optimizing all of the bio-energetic processes in the body, including metabolism and cell division. It helps to improve quality of life of the user.

Concept and Distribution

Since 2020 health and well-being has moved into our focus to be the basis of all being and doing. We believe that effective home healthcare and anti-aging will be an essential part of our new lifestyle. The HUMAN REGENERATOR JET is pioneering. The concept and category of the device are unique in the world. The superluxury, personalized HUMAN REGENERATOR JET is offered worldwide for buying or leasing. The purchase prices are in the six-figure euro range and are set individually depending on the country and sales structure. For this, the buyer receives a superluxurious and unique high-tech on-demand-only interior device that is manufactured in a 6-month time period. The device is handmade in northwestern Germany. A limited number of only 300 HUMAN REGENERATOR JET will be produced and offered in 2021. Production of the device will remain limited during the following years.

About

System4 Technology GmbH a high-tech life science company located in Germany is a developer and producer of health & wellness technologies & products. The company's aim is the improvement in the quality of life of humans. System4 plans to launch 12 one-of-a-kind products in the next 14 months that will set new trends. The company is operated by CEO Ily Guslo and Dr. Heiko de Vries.

