SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point of care CT imaging market size is expected to reach USD 276.9 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. The growing prevalence of neurological conditions including traumatic brain injury and brain tumor is expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, the increasing burden due to COVID-19 is leading people to opt for PoC Computed Tomography (CT) imaging to identify the problem. As the demand for the PoC CT imaging is increasing outpatient settings such as Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), hospitals, and clinics are widely installing the devices.