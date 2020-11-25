 

Point Of Care CT Imaging Market Size Worth $276.9 Million By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point of care CT imaging market size is expected to reach USD 276.9 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. The growing prevalence of neurological conditions including traumatic brain injury and brain tumor is expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, the increasing burden due to COVID-19 is leading people to opt for PoC Computed Tomography (CT) imaging to identify the problem. As the demand for the PoC CT imaging is increasing outpatient settings such as Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), hospitals, and clinics are widely installing the devices.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The full-sized PoC CT scanners segment held the largest share in 2019 due to the presence of a large patient pool and the development of weight-bearing computed tomography scanners
  • The compact PoC CT scanners segment is expected to drive the market during the forecast period due to the growing pandemic situation and increasing adoption of computed tomography imaging in outpatient settings
  • The neurology application segment held the largest share in 2019 owing to the increasing number of neurological disorder cases
  • The respiratory application segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing respiratory problems faced during the pandemic and growing demand for early diagnosis due to COVID-19
  • The hospital segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the increasing installation of advanced PoC computed tomography imaging devices for enhanced diagnosis
  • Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the easy availability of PoC computed tomography imaging in these centers at affordable price
  • In 2019, North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the rising adoption of advanced testing devices in the region and the presence of major market players in the region
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to increasing strategic alliances between players and distributors to provide PoC computed tomography imaging in the region.

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Point Of Care CT Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Compact CT Scanner, Full-sized CT Scanner), By Application (Neurology, Respiratory), By End-use (Hospitals, ASCs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/point-of-care-ct-imaging-market

