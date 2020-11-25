 

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 10:30  |  30   |   |   

Net revenues increased by 39.0% year-over-year, exceeding previous guidance

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Net revenues reached RMB1,486.7 million (US$219.0 million), an increase of 39.0% from the third quarter of 2019.
  • Gross margin was 17.1%.
  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB34.9 million (US$5.1 million).
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company1 was RMB57.4 million (US$8.4 million).
  • Number of cumulative household users reached more than 4.6 million, compared to approximately 4.2 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2020 and approximately 2.6 million as of the end of the third quarter of 2019.
  • Percentage of household users with at least two connected products reached 19.5%, compared to 19.0% as of the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 17.1% as of the end of the third quarter of 2019.

1 “Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company” is defined as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

“Under the backdrop of a meaningful industry recovery and rebound in consumer demand in the post-pandemic landscape, we continued our strong growth momentum in the third quarter, once again exceeding our previous guidance,” said Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Viomi.

“Over the past two years, as part of our 5G IoT strategy, we have been developing a 5G IoT technology, protocol and algorithm framework for the home environment, including sensor technology, AI algorithms and smart hardware. Our dynamic, next-generation 5G IoT-enabled products are expected to enable ever-increasing scenario-based content, consumption, entertainment and lifestyle applications in the home environment, which will create numerous monetization opportunities for us over time. We believe such transformational trends will form the foundation of the next phase of industry evolution and we look forward to being at the forefront of these developments.

“To this end, we continued to expand our value-added businesses and content applications. At our recent 5G IoT product launch event in October, we announced additional enhancements to our line of 21Face 5G IoT large-screen refrigerators, and further expanded related content partnerships. Following our previous cooperation with various entertainment and media platforms, including Kugou Music, online video platform iQIYI, audio sharing platform Ximalaya FM and recipe sharing app Douguo, we also recently reached a cooperation agreement with Douyin, China’s popular short video social media platform, to further enrich our large-screen content offerings and increase user stickiness. Going forward, we will continue to explore even more IoT content offerings and partnerships in relation to our large-screen products, such as community group purchasing and grocery delivery services, in order to cater to dynamic and ever-changing consumption and user behavioral trends.

“In addition, in light of greater consumer emphasis on cleanness in the post-pandemic era, we have ramped up efforts to capture opportunities in our Viomi-branded water purifier and sweeper robots product categories. We recently launched a number of trend-setting products, including our first series of double reverse osmosis water purifiers, Super, and automatic dust disposal sweeper robot, Alpha. These two product categories have enjoyed extremely robust sales in recent months, most notably during the ‘Double-Eleven’ sales season. We expect such new and innovative products, together with our 21Face large-screen refrigerators, to form important additional pillars of growth in the years ahead. Leveraging upon our extensive existing experience, know-how and supply-chain resources, we have also been making the appropriate internal resource allocations as well as new personnel hires to ensure the success of these projects,” added Mr. Chen.

“In the past two years since our IPO, we have more than doubled our revenues, successfully expanded into numerous diverse product lines, significantly deepened our sales channel penetration, enriched our patent portfolio and established Viomi as a highly differentiated 5G IoT consumer-technology brand, all while maintaining healthy levels of profitability. Looking ahead, we will continue to execute our core 5G IoT strategy, focus our resources on core categories and streamline our product lines. We are fully devoted and committed to delivering strong, high-quality growth, and cementing ourselves as an industry leader in the next-generation of products, technologies and applications. Our goal is to make the 5G IoT home a reality for the benefit of all of our consumers and stakeholders,” concluded Mr. Chen.

“Our year-over-year net revenues growth of 39.0% again demonstrated the strength of our diversified business mix, as the overall industry began to recover from the impact of COVID-19. Gross margin also improved meaningfully on a quarter-over-quarter basis to 17.1%. Our core focus will remain on delivering robust top-line growth through new product launches, sales channel expansion and market share gains. In addition, we also expect to see meaningful gross margin uplift going forward as a result of more positive shifts in product mix, in line with our overall brand premiumization and SKU optimization strategy,” Mr. Shun Jiang, Chief Financial Officer of Viomi, commented.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

REVENUE

Net revenues increased by 39.0% to RMB1,486.7 million (US$219.0 million) from RMB1,069.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the continued successful rollout and significant increase in sales of new products. Revenues from our Viomi business increased by 46.5% to RMB861.9 million (US$126.9 million) from RMB588.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, representing 58.0% of the total revenues.

  • IoT @ Home portfolio. Revenues from IoT @ Home portfolio increased by 72.5% to RMB1,060.2 million (US$156.1 million) from RMB614.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. The growth was primarily driven by the continued successful rollout of certain new product categories, in particular sweeper robots and air conditioning systems.
  • Home water solutions. Revenues from home water solutions decreased by 32.2% to RMB145.4 million (US$21.4 million) from RMB214.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily due to the decreases in average selling prices, particularly of Xiaomi-branded water purifier products. These effects were partially mitigated by the successful introduction of new series of Viomi-branded water purifier products.
  • Consumables. Revenues from consumables increased by 32.6% to RMB71.3 million (US$10.5 million) from RMB53.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased demand for the Company’s water purifier filter products.

  • Small appliances and others. Revenues from small appliances and others increased by 12.6% to RMB209.9 million (US$30.9 million) from RMB186.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit increased by 6.8% to RMB254.3 million (US$37.4 million) from RMB238.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 17.1%, compared to 22.3% for the third quarter of 2019 and 14.3% for the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease in gross margin was primarily due to shifts in the Company’s business and product mix, together with structural industry-wide year-over-year decreases in average selling prices of water purifiers. The quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin was primarily due to a stabilization of margins across product lines, including water purifiers, together with more positive shifts in business and product mix towards higher gross margin products.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses increased by 33.8% to RMB226.4 million (US$33.3million) from RMB169.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the growth of the Company’s business, together with an increase in share-based compensation expenses of RMB11.9 million (US$1.8 million).

Research and development expenses increased by 22.0% to RMB52.7 million (US$7.8 million) from RMB43.2 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 34.2% to RMB152.2 million (US$22.4 million) from RMB113.4 million for the third quarter of 2019.

General and administrative expenses increased by 70.3% to RMB21.4 million (US$3.2 million) from RMB12.6 million for the third quarter of 2019.

As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased to 15.2% from 15.8% for the third quarter of 2019.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations was RMB36.4 million (US$5.4 million), compared to RMB82.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating income2, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses, was RMB58.9 million (US$8.7 million), compared to RMB93.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB34.9 million (US$5.1 million), compared to RMB72.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB57.4 million (US$8.4 million), compared to RMB83.4 million for the third quarter of 2019.

2 “Non-GAAP operating income” is defined as income from operation excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

BALANCE SHEET

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB715.6 million (US$105.4 million), restricted cash of RMB39.7 million (US$5.8 million), short-term deposits of nil and short-term investments of RMB179.6 million (US$26.5 million).

OUTLOOK

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company currently expects:

  • Net revenues to be between RMB1.90 billion and RMB2.00 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 9.1% to 14.8%.

For the full year of 2020, the Company currently expects:

  • Net revenues to be between RMB5.84 billion and RMB5.94 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 25.6% to 27.7%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 (8:30 p.m. Beijing Time on November 25, 2020) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

United States (Toll Free): +1-888-346-8982
International: +1-412-902-4272
Mainland China (Toll Free): 400-120-1203
Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800-905-945
Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992
Conference ID: 10149971

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the call until December 2, 2020 by dialing:

United States: +1-877-344-7529
International: +1-412-317-0088
Replay Passcode: 10149971

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.viomi.com.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP operating income is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. The non-GAAP adjustments do not have any tax impact as share-based compensation expenses are non-deductible for income tax purpose.

The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges, and these measures provide useful information about the Company’s operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternative to income from operations, net income, or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data. We encourage investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

The Company’s business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi (“RMB”). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on for September 30, 2020, or at any other rate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Viomi’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Viomi may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company’s brand; trends and competition in global IoT-enabled smart home market; development and commercialization of new products, services and technologies; governmental policies relating to the Company’s industry and general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
Cecilia Li
E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com



VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

    As of December 31,   As of September 30,
    2019   2020   2020  
    RMB   RMB   US$  
               
Assets              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   972,438   715,565   105,391  
Restricted cash   30,567   39,691   5,846  
Short-term deposits   60,000   -   -  
Short-term investments   316,201   179,643   26,459  
Accounts and notes receivable from third parties (net of allowance of RMB2,006 and RMB6,717 as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively)   316,189   583,090   85,880  
Accounts receivable from a related party (net of allowance of nil and RMB49 as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively)   707,947   489,145   72,043  
Other receivables from related parties (net of allowance of nil and RMB5 as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively)   23,944   51,997   7,658  
Inventories   418,015   492,698   72,567  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   62,314   142,548   20,995  
               
Total current assets   2,907,615   2,694,377   396,839  
               
Non-current assets              
Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets   11,170   21,383   3,149  
Property, plant and equipment, net   67,293   61,341   9,035  
Deferred tax assets   12,276   13,849   2,040  
Intangible assets, net   4,357   7,487   1,103  
Right-of-use assets, net   19,762   23,518   3,464  
Land use rights, net   -   60,834   8,960  
Long-term deposits   -   60,000   8,837  
               
Total non-current assets   114,858   248,412   36,588  
               
Total assets   3,022,473   2,942,789   433,427  
               
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity              
Current liabilities              
Accounts and notes payable   1,043,159   1,010,786   148,873  
Advances from customers   103,150   73,661   10,849  
Amount due to related parties   25,106   69,060   10,171  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   325,042   269,782   39,735  
Short-term borrowing   95,868   -   -  
Income tax payables   33,522   29,291   4,314  
Lease liabilities due within one year   6,993   9,879   1,455  
Total current liabilities   1,632,840   1,462,459   215,397  
               
Non-current liabilities              
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   1,795   3,021   445  
Lease liabilities   13,391   14,557   2,144  
Total non-current liabilities   15,186   17,578   2,589  
               
Total liabilities   1,648,026   1,480,037   217,986  



VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

    As of December 31,   As of September 30,
    2019     2020     2020  
    RMB     RMB     US$  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Class A Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 4,800,000,000 shares authorized; 98,444,732 and 100,512,725 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively)   6     6     1  
Class B Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 110,850,000 and 107,937,273 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively)   6     6     1  
Treasury stock   -     (32,687 )   (4,814 )
Additional paid-in capital   1,192,332     1,271,350     187,250  
Retained earnings   195,596     255,099     37,572  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (19,145 )   (33,626 )   (4,953 )
             
Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company   1,368,795     1,460,148       215,057  
             
Non-controlling interests   5,652     2,604     384  
             
Total shareholders’ equity   1,374,447     1,462,752     215,441  
             
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   3,022,473     2,942,789       433,427  

Note: On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASC326, “Financial Instruments-Credit Losses” using modified-retrospective transition approach. Following the adoption of this guidance, a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings, amounting to RMB2.4 million, was recognized as of January 1, 2020.



VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2020  
    RMB   RMB   US$  
         
Net revenues:        
A related party   481,283   624,822   92,026  
Third parties   588,218   861,922   126,947  
Total net revenues   1,069,501   1,486,744   218,973  
         
Cost of revenues (including RMB10,203 and RMB143,072 with related parties for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively)   (831,366 ) (1,232,481 ) (181,524 )
         
Gross profit   238,135   254,263   37,449  
         
Operating expenses(1)        
Research and development expenses (including nil, and RMB156, with related parties for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively)   (43,164 ) (52,674 ) (7,758 )
Selling and marketing expenses (including RMB14,348, RMB23,210 with related parties for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively)   (113,446 ) (152,247 ) (22,424 )
General and administrative expenses   (12,590 ) (21,447 ) (3,159 )
         
Total operating expenses   (169,200 ) (226,368 ) (33,341 )
Other income   13,584   8,537   1,257  
         
Income from operations   82,519   36,432   5,365  
         
Interest income and investment income   2,818   9,985   1,471  
Other non-operating income   446   580   85  
         
Income before income tax expenses   85,783   46,997   6,921  
         
Income tax expenses   (12,456 ) (11,890 ) (1,751 )
         
Net income   73,327   35,107   5,170  
         
Less: Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders   426   187   28  
         
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company   72,901   34,920   5,142  
         



VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

     
    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2020  
    RMB   RMB   US$  
           
Net income attributable to the Company   72,901   34,920   5,142  
           
Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax          
Foreign currency translation adjustment   20,255   (24,956 ) (3,676 )
           
Total comprehensive income attributable to the Company   93,156   9,964   1,466  
           
Net income per ADS*          
-Basic   1.05   0.50   0.07  
-Diluted   1.01   0.48   0.07  
           
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income per ADS          
-Basic   69,351,625   69,719,922   69,719,922  
-Diluted   71,932,384   72,589,361   72,589,361  
           
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company          
-Basic   0.35   0.17   0.03  
-Diluted   0.34   0.16   0.02  
           
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net income per share          
-Basic   208,054,876   209,159,767   209,159,767  
-Diluted   215,797,153   217,768,082   217,768,082  


*Each ADS represents 3 ordinary shares.
 
 
(1)  Share-based compensation was allocated in operating expenses as follows:


    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2020  
    RMB   RMB   US$  
               
General and administrative expenses   1,818   6,270   923  
Research and development expenses   5,609   12,963   1,909  
Selling and marketing expenses   3,106   3,211   473  



VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
Reconciliations of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2020  
    RMB   RMB   US$  
               
Income from operations    82,519    36,432    5,365  
Share-based compensation expenses    10,533    22,444    3,305  
               
Non-GAAP operating income    93,052    58,876    8,670  
               
Net income    73,327    35,107    5,170  
Share-based compensation expenses    10,533    22,444    3,305  
               
Non-GAAP net income    83,860    57,551    8,475  
               
Net income attributable to the Company    72,901    34,920    5,142  
Share-based compensation expenses   10,533   22,444   3,305  
               
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company    83,434    57,364    8,447  
               
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders    72,901    34,920    5,142  
Share-based compensation expenses   10,533   22,444    3,305  


Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders   83,434   57,364   8,447  
               
Non-GAAP net income per ADS              
-Basic   1.20   0.82   0.12  
-Diluted   1.16   0.79   0.12  
               
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS              
-Basic   69,351,625   69,719,922   69,719,922  
-Diluted   71,932,384   72,589,361   72,589,361  
               
Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share              
-Basic   0.40   0.27   0.04  
-Diluted   0.39   0.26   0.04  
               
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per share              
-Basic   208,054,876   209,159,767   209,159,767  
-Diluted   215,797,153   217,768,082   217,768,082  

Note: The non-GAAP adjustments do not have any tax impact as share-based compensation expenses are non-deductible for income tax purpose.

 


Viomi Technology (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results Net revenues increased by 39.0% year-over-year, exceeding previous guidanceGUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:59 Uhr
36
Interessantes IoT China Unternehmen