 

Interim financial report for 1 January - 30 September 2020 for FirstFarms A/S

Continued expectation of a strong result:

FirstFarms delivers a satisfactory result in a challenged market

FirstFarms has in the first 3 quarters of 2020 increased the turnover by 8 percent and improved EBITDA by 4 percent compared to same period last year. The profit for the year to date is DKK 17.7 million before tax, which, despite of COVID-19 and latest ASF1 in Germany, is only 12 percent lower than last year’s profit for same period.

The result year to date is therefore considered satisfactory taken into account the market which FirstFarms and the whole industry has operated in.

FirstFarms’ operations have overall delivered above budget before value adjustments of the biological assets, but although the individual farms have not been directly affected by COVID-19, there has been an indirect impact due to COVID-19 outbreak on several European slaughter houses and outbreak of ASF in Germany. This has caused disturbance on the pig market, and as a consequence hereof the prices on pigs have decreased significantly compared to the same period last year.

The significant decrease in the pig prices impacts the result partly through lower prices of the pigs we sell in 2020 and partly through a significant negative adjustment of the stock from the beginning to end based on fair value. The adjustment of the stock alone is expected to entail DKK -20 million with the current prices of pigs.

Therefore, the company adjusts downward the expectation to EBITDA to DKK 95-100 million and EBIT to DKK 45-60 million. Despite the very low pig prices, FirstFarms still delivers a strong result due to high efficiency in the operation and profits on acquisition and sale of land.

“The agricultural industry is currently being challenged. In particular, COVID-19 is making its mark. Nevertheless, FirstFarms can present a satisfactory result for the year to date, and we maintain the expectation to another strong year. We can primarily attribute this to our strategy of risk diversification on products and branches of operation. I am therefore pleased that we limit the risk, that we – and thus our investors – run, “says CEO of FirstFarms Anders H. Nørgaard.

FirstFarms’ goal is to be one of Europe’s best operated and most profitable companies in the area of agriculture and food products.

“It must be based on professional management and best practice, where we continue to acquire, develop and operate business in the areas of agriculture and food products. We shall ensure attractive return on operation and increase in value for our investors, continue to focus on risk diversification, and we must everyday work on creating a more sustainable company, “says Anders H. Nørgaard.

