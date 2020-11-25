 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 11:00  |  36   |   |   

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

25 November 2020

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 (a)   Name  Thomas Leader 
 2.  Reason for the notification
 (a)  Position/status  Non-Executive Director
 (b)  Initial notification /Amendment  Initial notification
 3.  Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 (a)  Name  OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 (b)  Legal Entity Identifier  213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 (a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
 Identification code  GB00B28V9347
 (b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of ordinary shares
 (c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)  Volume(s)
 £0.965 per share  5,569 
 (d)  Aggregated information   Not applicable - single transaction
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price
 (e)  Date of the transaction  23 November 2020
 (f)  Place of the transaction  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables
For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803


Octopus Titan VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Director/PDMR Shareholding OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC 25 November 2020 DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION  Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
AYRO Closes $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Update re Interim Dividend
23.11.20
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights
03.11.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
02.11.20
Issue of Equity and Total voing rights
29.10.20
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights
26.10.20
Disposal of stake in Calastone Limited