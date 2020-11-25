 

Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Eero Auranne, November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 11:00  |  51   |   |   

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement             25 November 2020 at 11.00 a.m. (CET)

Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Eero Auranne, November 2020

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Auranne, Eero Kalevi  
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
     
Amendment  
Reference number 743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21_20201125083206_2  
Issuer
Name: Savosolar Plc
LEI: 743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2020-11-20
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
   
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000425848
   
Volume: 10095
Unit price: 0.11480 Euro
   
Aggregated transactions  
Volume: 10095
Volume weighted average price: 0.11480 Euro

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com


About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-505 65 172.


Savosolar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Eero Auranne, November 2020 Savosolar Plc Company Announcement             25 November 2020 at 11.00 a.m. (CET) Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Eero Auranne, November 2020 Person subject to the notification requirementName:Auranne, Eero Kalevi Position:Member of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
AYRO Closes $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:30 Uhr
Approximately 90.82 per cent of the warrants in Savosolar Plc’s warrant plan 1-2020 used for subscription of shares
19.11.20
Savosolar to deliver the largest solar thermal plant in Finland to Etelä-Savon Energia, Mikkeli
16.11.20
Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Heikki Timonen, November 2020
16.11.20
Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Jari Varjotie, November 2020
09.11.20
Savosolar has agreed on a 30 per cent top guarantee in connection with the Warrant Plan 1-2020
09.11.20
Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 1-2020 starts on 9 November 2020
04.11.20
Savosolar has signed agreement with newHeat on delivery of solar heating plant for Pons, France