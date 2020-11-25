Final result of Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy's voluntary public cash tender offer for all shares in Pihlajalinna Plc; Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy will not complete the tender offer

THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, OR SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy ("Mehiläinen") and Pihlajalinna Plc ("Pihlajalinna") have on 5 November 2019 entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which Mehiläinen has made a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares in Pihlajalinna (the "Tender Offer"). The acceptance period under the Tender Offer commenced on 9 January 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expired on 20 November 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

The completion of the Tender Offer is subject to, among other conditions, obtaining merger control clearance and that the Tender Offer has been accepted with respect to shares representing, together with shares otherwise acquired by Mehiläinen, more than ninety percent (90%) of the issued and outstanding shares and votes in Pihlajalinna.

The merger control clearance is still pending before the Market Court, and the Market Court's statutory handling period expires on 29 December 2020.

According to the final result of the Tender Offer, the shares validly tendered and not properly withdrawn in the Tender Offer represent approximately 85.76 percent of all issued and outstanding shares and votes in Pihlajalinna. As at the date of this stock exchange release, Mehiläinen does not, directly or indirectly, own any shares in Pihlajalinna.

By the date of this stock exchange release, merger control clearance for the Tender Offer has not been obtained and the minimum acceptance condition of the Tender Offer has not been fulfilled. Mehiläinen will therefore not complete the Tender Offer.

The transfer restrictions registered over the relevant book-entry accounts with respect to shares that have been validly tendered in the Tender Offer will be removed as soon as possible and approximately by 30 November 2020. Shareholders who have tendered their shares in Pihlajalinna in the Tender Offer do not have to take any action with respect to the removal of the transfer restrictions.