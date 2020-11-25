IBC Advanced Alloys Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal 1st Quarter of 2021

(unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars)

In the quarter, the Company recorded a comprehensive loss of $954,000 in the quarter, or ($0.02) per share. That compared to a loss of $550,000, or ($0.01) in the prior-year period. The loss was driven by lower sales and softer market demand primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated sales for the quarter were $4,427,000, which compared to $4,916,000 in the prior-year period. EM sales of $1,236,000 rose by 13.5% in the quarter as compared to the comparable prior-year period, driven primarily by increased demand for BeAl products in commercial markets.

Copper Alloys sales of $3,191,000 were lower by 17% as compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to COVID-19-related economic slowness.

SELECTED RESULTS: Consolidated Operations ($000s) Quarter Ended

9-30-2020 Quarter Ended

9-30-2019 Sales $4,427 $4,916 Operating Income (Loss)2 ($505 ) ($325 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) ($954 ) ($550 ) Adjusted EBITDA ($121 ) $133

Gross margin improved in the quarter to 12.7% from 10.2% in the prior-year period. Gross margin for the EM division rose sharply to 22%, from a negative averaged adjusted gross margin of 1.6%.

Both operating divisions posted positive Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, with EM booking $158,000 and Copper Alloys booking $10,000. On a consolidated basis, Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was ($121,000), which compared to a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $133,000 for the prior-year period.

ENGINEERED MATERIALS DIVISION RESULTS

SELECTED RESULTS: Engineered Materials ($000s) Quarter Ended

9-30-2020 Quarter Ended

9-30-2019 Sales $1,236 $1,089 Operating Income (Loss) ($54 ) ($222 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) ($82 ) ($258 ) Adjusted EBITDA $158 ($7 )

IBC’s EM division, which produces aerospace-grade beryllium-aluminum (“BeAl”) alloy products, posted a comprehensive loss of $82,000 in the quarter, as compared to a comprehensive loss of $258,000 in the prior-year period.

EM sales of $1.2 million were 17% higher than sales of $1.1 million in the prior-year period, driven largely by increased demand for BeAl products in commercial markets.

Adjusted EBITDA for the EM division of $158,000 also swung to the positive in the quarter, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($7,000) in the prior-year period.



COPPER ALLOYS DIVISION RESULTS

IBC’s Copper Alloys division posted a comprehensive loss of $226,000 in the quarter, compared to a comprehensive income of $62,000 in the prior-year period. This was largely due to decreased demand for the division’s products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SELECTED RESULTS: Copper Alloys ($000s) Quarter Ended

9-30-2020 Quarter Ended

9-30-2019 Sales $3,191 $3,827 Operating Income (Loss) ($128 ) $149 Comprehensive Income (Loss) ($226 ) $62 Adjusted EBITDA $10 $305

Copper Alloys sales of $3.1 million in the quarter were 17% lower than sales of $3.8 million in fiscal Q1 of 2020. Gross margin of 9.1% in the quarter declined from a gross margin of 13.5% in the prior-year period. The decline was due to fixed costs being spread over a lower volume of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA for the division was $10,000 in the quarter, which was down when compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $305,000 in the prior-year period.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, IBC uses “operating income (loss)” and “Adjusted EBITDA”, which are non-IFRS financial measures. IBC believes that operating income (loss) helps identify underlying trends in the business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that the Company includes in loss for the period, and provides useful information about core operating results, enhances the overall understanding of past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by management in financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator for cash flow generated by the business that is independent of IBC’s capital structure.

Operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to loss for the period or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to IBC’s data.

Operating Income (Loss)

Operating income (loss) represents loss for the period, excluding foreign exchange loss, interest expense, interest income, other income (expense) and income taxes that the Company does not believe are reflective of its core operating performance during the periods presented. A reconciliation of the first quarter loss to operating loss follows:

Three months ended September 30 2020

2019

($000s) ($000s) Loss for the period (954 ) (550 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 61 (57 ) Interest expense 399 283 Gain/Loss on disposal of assets (3 ) - Interest income - - Other income (5 ) (7 ) Arbitration award liability - - Income tax expense (recovery) (3 ) 6 Operating loss (505 ) (325 )

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents our income (loss) for the period before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of the first quarter loss to Adjusted EBITDA follows:

Three months ended September 30 2020

2019

($000s) ($000s) Loss for the period (954 ) (550 ) Income tax expense (recovery) (3 ) 6 Interest expense 399 283 Depreciation, amortization, & impairment 340 356 Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash) 97 38 Adjusted EBITDA (121 ) 133

ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Alloys Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

