Comcast RISE Awards Over 700 Black-Owned, Small Businesses with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today announced the first round of Comcast RISE award recipients —over 700 businesses will receive consulting, media and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or technology upgrades from Comcast Business, based on the specific needs. Recipients in 285 cities in 29 states include a diverse roster of small business from restaurants and salons, to professional services and retail shops. In addition, 3,300 small businesses have already signed up to receive the Comcast RISE monthly newsletter, which will offer free marketing insights and resources.

Today, the next phase of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October to help strengthen small businesses hard hit by COVID-19, opens up eligibility to include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, the next phase of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October to help strengthen small businesses hard hit by COVID-19, opens up eligibility to include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses. They can apply at www.ComcastRISE.com.

“2020 has been a challenge. We literally could not create anything new, because we couldn't get our suppliers to make it. This has drastically slowed down the opening of our store, COOL Creative, which was slated to open in the spring,” said Johanne Pradel Wilson of Hollywood, Florida. “We're thankful that we now have the opportunity to promote the store through TV advertising from Effectv, so we can let people know that COOL Creative is here and open for business.”

“I decided to open my ice cream shop, MyKings Ice Cream, on March 1, which was about 15 days before the world pandemic hit. It has been hard to staff, and I just want the shop to fully function. In order to do that, we need help with our website, payroll system and other tools to help make the business succeed. I know ice cream, not technology,” said Le’Day Grant of Denver, Colorado. “I am looking forward to partnering with Comcast Business and to receiving our technology makeover, as it will set MyKings Ice Cream up to succeed and grow.”