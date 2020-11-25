 

iHeartMedia and Podimo Partner to Translate and Adapt Widely Popular Podcasts For Listeners Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 12:00  |  23   |   |   

iHeartMedia, the No. 1 audio company in America and the No. 1 podcast publisher globally, and European podcast platform Podimo today announced a strategic partnership to translate and adapt popular podcasts across the globe in different languages, introducing these podcasts to hundreds of millions of new listeners. The partnership will kick off with the widely popular true crime podcast “Forgotten: Women of Juárez” (Olvidadas: Muertes de Juárez) about femicides in Mexico’s most dangerous city in three languages: Spanish, German and Danish.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005440/en/

In one of 2020’s most intimate and shocking true crime podcasts, “Forgotten: Women of Juárez,” from iHeartMedia and Unusual Productions, hosts Mónica Ortiz Uribe and Oz Woloshyn investigate theories surrounding the disappearance of hundreds of young women along the Mexican border city of Juárez. Some are tragically found with symbols carved into their bodies or wrists bound with shoelaces -- is it a serial killer, organ traffickers, or a Satanic Cult? Executive produced by iHeartMedia and Unusual Productions, in partnership with Podimo, the adapted versions, starting with Spanish, will feature both existing content from the original podcast, plus exciting new elements including additional interviews with special hosts Rossana Fuentes-Berain and Sandra Romandía. The adapted podcast series will be released in early 2021 in 20 countries in Latin America, as well as in Spain and in the USA, followed by Podimo’s German and Danish markets at a later date. The original series will continue to be available on the iHeartRadio App and everywhere podcasts are available.

“This partnership is powerful. iHeartMedia’s understanding of great storytelling combined with Podimo’s ultra-local on-the-ground presence in Latin America and Spain will help us tell important stories like this to a local audience. We know that around 90% of all listening on Podimo is on local language podcasts, so translating good stories will help grow the audience for these stories tremendously,” said Eva Lægdsgaard, Chief of Strategic Relations at Podimo. “In the podcast business, everything begins and ends with great storytelling. But for great stories to have a great life, we need to drive large-scale listening numbers for our podcasters and publishers -- both locally and globally. This will help them monetize their content on a much bigger scale, and that is the very core of our business model.”

“We’re excited to partner with a podcast innovator like Podimo and use iHeartMedia’s unparalleled ability to introduce podcast listening at scale to bring some of the most fascinating local podcasts to millions of listeners worldwide,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “Podcast listening continues to see tremendous growth as more and more listeners seek out layered storytelling, and we believe this venture with Podimo will help us to introduce great podcasts to new fans around the world.”

About Podimo:

Podimo is a European podcast platform that offers personal recommendations for users, while supporting creators through a new revenue share model. Currently live in Denmark, Germany, Spain, and across Latin America, the app features great podcasts from anywhere in the world via RSS feeds, and is free to download and listen with no login required. As a Premium member, you’ll unlock access to an additional 400+ Podimo produced and licensed shows that can’t be heard anywhere else, and your membership fee is shared directly with the podcast creators you listen to each month. https://podimo.com

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

iHeartMedia Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iHeartMedia and Podimo Partner to Translate and Adapt Widely Popular Podcasts For Listeners Globally iHeartMedia, the No. 1 audio company in America and the No. 1 podcast publisher globally, and European podcast platform Podimo today announced a strategic partnership to translate and adapt popular podcasts across the globe in different languages, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Existing Holder of Option to Purchase an Additional $7.5 ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange an Additional $72.9 Million in Principal Amount of Its ...
AllianzGI Announces Shareholders of 5 Closed-End Funds Approve New Investment Advisory and ...
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
Revance to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Total Selects Nutanix to Power Digital Transformation
Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
iHeartMedia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman and President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Rich Bressler to Participate in UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
23.11.20
iHeartMedia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman and President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Rich Bressler to Participate in 2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit
13.11.20
Empire State Building und iHeart Radio präsentieren Carrie Underwoods Weihnachtsalbum „My Gift" für die diesjährige Weihnachts-Lightshow
09.11.20
iHeartMedia, Inc. Reports Results for 2020 Third Quarter
09.11.20
iHeartMedia and Pushkin Industries Announce Major New Sales and Production Partnership
06.11.20
iHeartMedia Celebrates Its Annual Holiday Music Flip Across Broadcast Stations Nationwide With All-New “iHeartRadio Holiday Special” Featuring Performances From Carrie Underwood and Josh Groban
06.11.20
 iHeartMedia Receives Approval from the FCC to Increase Foreign Ownership to 100%
30.10.20
iHeartMedia Rings in the Holiday Season With the 2020 “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One” Featuring Performances by Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and More
27.10.20
iHeartMedia Supports Numerous Nonpartisan Voting initiatives for Final Seven-day Voter Participation Push
26.10.20
iHeartMedia Announces a Series of Inspiring Events Featuring Performing Artists Khalid and H.E.R. to Culminate Month-Long “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio” on November 12