 

Omni-Lite Industries Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Announces Conference Call for Investors to be Held on November 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 12:00  |  34   |   |   
  • Revenue of US$1.6 million compared to US$2.2 million for the prior year period
  • Completed restructuring and realignment program targeting approximately $680,000 in cost reductions, bringing total annualized savings to approximately $1,080,000 when combined with Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 reductions
  • Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness application submitted
  • Liquidity of US$2.9 million(2), including US$1.5 million of undrawn revolving credit facility borrowing capacity
  • Net working capital of US$5.8 million, representing a strong current ratio of 11.5

TSXV: OML
OTCQX: OLNCF

CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: OML; OTCQX: OLNCF) reported financial and operating results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Full financial statements can be found on sedar.com or on our website at www.Omni-Lite.com.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Omni-Lite today reported third quarter fiscal 2020 results, with revenues of US$1.6 million, representing a decline of 23% compared to the year ago period, due to disruptions in the commercial aerospace market, primarily driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The third quarter fiscal 2020 net loss was US$(410,266), or US$(0.04) per diluted share, as compared to the third quarter fiscal 2019 net loss of US$1.5 million, or US$(0.13) per diluted common share.

Third quarter fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(1) was US$(271,870), as compared to US$(29,435) in the comparable year ago period. Fiscal third quarter results included a severance charge of US$55,000. Also, the Company had to cease manufacturing operations at its California facility for 2 weeks due to a COVID-19 incident which resulted in an adverse impact on Adjusted EBITDA of approximately US$225,000.

Free cash flow(1), defined as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures for property and equipment, was US$(0.2) million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, as compared to US$5,507 for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Net debt outstanding, excluding the Paycheck Protection Program Loan that is subject to pending forgiveness, at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was US$.8 million; and the Company’s liquidity was US$2.9 million(2), which includes US$1.5 million of undrawn revolving credit facility borrowing capacity. Net working capital as of September 30, 2020 was US$5.8 million, representing a current ratio of 11.5, as compared to a current ratio of 4.7 at September 30, 2019.

Seite 1 von 4
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Omni-Lite Industries Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Announces Conference Call for Investors to be Held on November 30, 2020 Revenue of US$1.6 million compared to US$2.2 million for the prior year periodCompleted restructuring and realignment program targeting approximately $680,000 in cost reductions, bringing total annualized savings to approximately $1,080,000 when …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
AYRO Closes $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...