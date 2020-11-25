 

Huazhu Group Limited Schedules Third Quarter of 2020 Earnings Release on Dec 4, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 12:15  |  57   |   |   

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“Huazhu” or the “Company”) a world-leading hotel group, today announced that it will schedule to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Friday, December 4, 2020 (Hong Kong time), after the trading hours of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and before the opening of the U.S. market.

The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.huazhu.com/press-releases.

Huazhu’s management will host a conference call at 8 p.m. (U.S. Eastern time) on Sunday, December 6, 2020 (or 9 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on Monday, December 7, 2020) following the announcement. The conference call will be a Direct Event call. All participants must preregister online prior to the call. Please use the link http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1536939 to complete the online registration at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the conference call. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID. To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.

A recording of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through December 14, 2020. Please dial +1 (855) 452 5696 (for callers in the US), 400 632 2162 (for callers in mainland China), 800 963 117 (for callers in Hong Kong) or +61 2 8199 0299 (for callers outside the U.S., mainland China and Hong Kong) and enter the passcode 1536939.

The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the Company’s Web site, https://ir.huazhu.com .

About Huazhu Group Limited
Originated in China, Huazhu Group Limited is a world-leading hotel group. As of September 30, 2020, Huazhu operated 6,507 hotels with 634,087 rooms in operation in 16 countries. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, and Ni Hao Hotel. Upon the completion of Deutsche Hospitality acquisition on January 2, 2020, Huazhu added five brands to its portfolio, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Maxx by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel and Zleep Hotel. In addition, Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

05.11.20
Huazhu Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Third Quarter of 2020
02.11.20
Huazhu Group Limited Announces Completion of the Put Right Offer for Its 0.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022