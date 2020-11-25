 

Media and Games Invest plc invites investors to the presentation of its Q3 2020 results on November 30 at 10 am CET

Media and Games Invest invites investors to the presentation of its Q3 2020 results on November 30 at 10 am CET


November 19, 2020 - Media & Games Invest plc ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) a company with a strong "buy, integrate, build & improve" growth strategy in gaming and a strong supportive media unit, invites investors to the presentation of its interim report for the third quarter (July-September).

The Q3 results will be published at 7.30 am CET Nov 30th, 2020. CEO Remco Westermann & CFO Paul Echt will hold an investor presentation at 10 am CET.  MGI has already announced its preliminary financial figures for the third quarter. The press release is available on the IR-web here: https://mgi.group/

The presentation will also be available on-demand after the event.

Link to the audiocast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/2020-11-30-media-and-games-invest-q3

For more information, please contact:

Sören Barz, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 170 376 9571

Mail: soeren.barz@mgi.group, info@mgi.group

Web: www.mgi.group

 

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

Phone: +46707472741

Mail: Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

 

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edictor, IR contact Frankfurt

Phone: +49 69 9055 05 51

Mail: mgi@edicto.de

 

About Media and Games Invest plc

Media and Games Invest plc (MGI), is a fast-growing and profitable company operating in the digital games sector with a strong supportive media unit and a focus on North America & EMEA. The company combines organic growth with value-accretive acquisitions, delivering strong and sustainable earnings growth. Since 2014 the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets which are integrated onto our platform, exploiting efficiency-enhancing technologies such as the cloud. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

 

 


