MediciNova Announces Positive Optical Coherence Tomography Results from the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Progressive MS Published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that positive Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) results from the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in progressive multiple sclerosis (progressive MS) were published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal. OCT was a secondary outcome measure in the SPRINT-MS trial.



The publication, entitled “Optical coherence tomography outcomes from SPRINT-MS, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind trial of ibudilast in progressive multiple sclerosis”, is a report of the OCT results of the SPRINT-MS trial. The authors include Robert A. Bermel and Robert J. Fox, both from the Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Research at the Cleveland Clinic, and several others. The authors conclude that retinal thinning in MS may be attenuated by MN-166 (ibudilast) and that sample size estimates suggest OCT can be a viable outcome measure in progressive MS trials if a therapy has a large treatment effect.