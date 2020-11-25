Launch of the fifth stage of the Pikaliiva residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)

New residential buildings will be located at Äkke 5 and Äkke 7. The size of the apartments ranges between 34–84 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 2,100 euros. The buildings have energy class B rating. Parking spaces will be built around the houses, greenery and children’s playground will be created in the interior courtyards.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has launched the fifth and final stage of Pikaliiva residential development project in Tallinn. The new stage includes two buildings with 66 apartments, which are to be completed by the end of 2021.

Pikaliiva residential quarter ( merko.ee/pikaliiva ) is located in Tallinn Haabersti District close to Lake Harku. The development project comprises in total of 298 new homes in ten four-storeyed residential buildings, of which six are completed and two, located at Äkke 1 and Äkke 3, will be completed in October 2021.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Tiit Kuusik, Director of Real Estate Development Division of Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.

