GobiMin Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
(Expressed in United States dollars except where otherwise indicated)
MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: GMN) GobiMin Inc. (“GobiMin” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries collectively the “Group”) reports its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements along with quarterly highlights of management’s discussion and analysis have been filed with SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are also available at the website of the Company (www.gobimin.com).
Financial Highlights
|3 months ended September 30
|12 months ended
|2020
|2019
|December 31, 2019
|$
|$
|$
|Revenue
|0.3 million
|0.4 million
|1.3 million
|Gain on disposal of financial assets
|0.1 million
|0.5 million
|0.6 million
|Fair value gain on financial assets
|55,000
|25,000
|0.9 million
|Net (loss)/profit for the period/year
|(0.4 million)
|46,000
|(0.5 million)
|(Loss)/Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company
|(0.2 million)
|0.1 million
|(0.3 million)
|(LBITDA)/EBITDA (1)
|(0.3 million)
|11,000
|(0.6 million)
|Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share
|(0.005)
|0.001
|(0.007)
|(LBITDA)/EBITDA per share (1)
|(0.006)
|0.0002
|(0.013)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|18.3 million
|21.4 million
|17.8 million
|Cash and cash equivalents per share (1)
|0.37
|0.43
|0.36
|Working capital
|21.5 million
|23.8 million
|21.3 million
|Total current liabilities
|2.4 million
|2.3 million
|2.5 million
|Total non-current financial liabilities
|-
|0.4 million
|0.4 million
|Total assets
|74.5 million
|76.0 million
|76.0 million
Note:
