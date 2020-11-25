 

GobiMin Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

(Expressed in United States dollars except where otherwise indicated)

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: GMN) GobiMin Inc. (“GobiMin” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries collectively the “Group”) reports its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements along with quarterly highlights of management’s discussion and analysis have been filed with SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are also available at the website of the Company (www.gobimin.com).

Financial Highlights

  3 months ended September 30 12 months ended
  2020 2019         December 31, 2019
  $ $ $
Revenue 0.3 million 0.4 million 1.3 million
Gain on disposal of financial assets 0.1 million 0.5 million 0.6 million
Fair value gain on financial assets 55,000 25,000 0.9 million
       
Net (loss)/profit for the period/year (0.4 million) 46,000 (0.5 million)
(Loss)/Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company (0.2 million) 0.1 million (0.3 million)
(LBITDA)/EBITDA (1) (0.3 million) 11,000 (0.6 million)
Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share (0.005) 0.001 (0.007)
(LBITDA)/EBITDA per share (1) (0.006) 0.0002 (0.013)
       
Cash and cash equivalents 18.3 million 21.4 million 17.8 million
Cash and cash equivalents per share (1) 0.37 0.43 0.36
Working capital 21.5 million 23.8 million 21.3 million
Total current liabilities 2.4 million 2.3 million 2.5 million
Total non-current financial liabilities - 0.4 million 0.4 million
Total assets 74.5 million 76.0 million 76.0 million
       

Note:

