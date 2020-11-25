Surface Oncology to Participate in the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Jeff Goater, chief executive officer, and Robert Ross, M.D., chief medical officer, will participate in the upcoming 3 rd Annual Evercore ISI Global HealthCONx Conference on December 2, 2020 at 12:10 p.m. ET. The discussion will focus on Surface Oncology's lead programs, SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF388 (targeting IL-27), as well as Surface’s emerging pre-clinical pipeline, highlighted by SRF813 (targeting PVRIG, also known as CD112R) and SRF114 (targeting CCR8).

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930), and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer cells (via targeting PVRIG, also known as CD112R (SRF813)), or depleting regulatory T cells (via targeting CCR8 (SRF114)). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

