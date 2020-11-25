C4 Therapeutics to Present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule drugs that selectively destroys disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that the Company will present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 8:25 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the C4T website for at least two weeks following the presentation.