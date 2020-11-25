 

Rubicon Organics Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Operational Milestones

  • Reported net revenue of $3.2 million, an increase of 219% as compared to Q2 2020

  • Executed Letter of Understanding with SQDC to sell its flagship Simply BareTM Organic super-premium flower in Québec

  • Advanced cannabis 2.0 product innovation pipeline with agreements to bring CBD Relief Sticks and CBD Cool Sticks, PAX ERA pods and proprietary concentrate products to the Canadian market
  • Announced acceleration of warrant expiry date for 3.1 million warrants at an exercise price of $3.50 per share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Rubicon Organics Inc. (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF), today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

“The net revenue increase we delivered in Q3 2020 is only the beginning of Rubicon Organics demonstrating its potential. We have been operating at full capacity for six months now, and more and more Simply BareTM Organic product continues to hit the shelves across the country with customers and cannabis connoisseurs giving strong endorsements of our super-premium organic products. Our journey is only going to get more exciting from here. We have invested in world class personnel that will help bring new brands and products to market that will capture the desire of consumers to drive our growth in revenue and profitability,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.

Q3 2020 Highlights:

  • Earned $3.2 million of net revenue, an increase of $2.2 million or 219% as compared to Q2 2020;
  • Entered into a brand licensing agreement with Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE:SUN) for the production of Wildflower-branded CBD Relief Sticks and CBD Cool Sticks in Canada;
  • Commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on September 22, 2020;
  • Entered into a distribution agreement with PAX LABS, Inc. subsequent to quarter-end to launch pods for the closed-loop PAX ERA system under its Simply Bare Organics brand;
  • Signed a cannabis 2.0 product distribution agreement subsequent to quarter-end with Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE: CHV) for the distribution Rubicon Organics’ line of concentrate products;
  • Completed the amalgamation of subsidiaries which allows for over $20 million of tax losses to be applied against future profits; and
  • On November 16, 2020, announced the acceleration of the warrant expiry date for 3.1 million warrants at an exercise price of $3.50 per share.
