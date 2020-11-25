Rubicon Organics Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Operational Milestones

Reported net revenue of $3.2 million, an increase of 219% as compared to Q2 2020





Executed Letter of Understanding with SQDC to sell its flagship Simply Bare TM Organic super-premium flower in Québec





Organic super-premium flower in Québec Advanced cannabis 2.0 product innovation pipeline with agreements to bring CBD Relief Sticks and CBD Cool Sticks, PAX ERA pods and proprietary concentrate products to the Canadian market



Announced acceleration of warrant expiry date for 3.1 million warrants at an exercise price of $3.50 per share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF), today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

“The net revenue increase we delivered in Q3 2020 is only the beginning of Rubicon Organics demonstrating its potential. We have been operating at full capacity for six months now, and more and more Simply BareTM Organic product continues to hit the shelves across the country with customers and cannabis connoisseurs giving strong endorsements of our super-premium organic products. Our journey is only going to get more exciting from here. We have invested in world class personnel that will help bring new brands and products to market that will capture the desire of consumers to drive our growth in revenue and profitability,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.

Q3 2020 Highlights: