 

Agios to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Agios website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

About Agios
Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com.

