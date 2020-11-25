Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. A pre-recorded fireside chat held with John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, is available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Vice President of Corporate Development, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:50 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Contacts for Arvinas



Investors

Will O’Connor, Stern Investor Relations

ir@arvinas.com

Media

Kirsten Owens, Arvinas Communications

kirsten.owens@arvinas.com