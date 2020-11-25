Healthcare Chatbots Market size is projected to expand at an excellent CAGR of 21% through 2030 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coming years will see the most definitive transformation of chatbot platforms into conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms. The rudimental and restrictive architecture of healthcare chatbots no longer delights end users. AI conversant healthcare chatbots, unlike rudimentary healthcare chatbots, are cognitive bots with the ability to decipher complicated scenarios and understand user sentiments.

The Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities of AI conversant healthcare chatbots empower end users to offer personalized support to patients and clinicians, as integration of NLP technology entails the ability to understand sentiments and act accordingly. As end users across every industry vertical focus on enhancing customer satisfaction and achieving higher Net Promoter Scores, the adoption of conversational AI healthcare chatbots is estimated to increase during the forecast period.

The global healthcare chatbots market was valued at US$ 121 Mn in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a high CAGR of approximately 21% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Trends to Look Forward to in Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

Suppliers harnessing PaaS deployment models as technological transformation gathers pace.

Availability of low code and no code chatbot development platforms.

Demand for technical integrations and personalization complementing cognitive intelligence.

End users relying on conversational AI bots to partially automate mundane operations.

Suppliers integrating capabilities offered by conversational AI into healthcare chatbots.

Healthcare chatbots with AR capabilities.

"Augmented Reality (AR) in healthcare chatbots is a unique feature that can take usage and engagement levels to new heights. Augmented reality is a new technology for mobile and web applications, and consumers are not used to the technology. Healthcare chatbots within mobile and web applications are finding new innovative use cases of AR," says a PMR analyst.

Focus of Key Healthcare Chatbots Market Players on Technological Innovation

Some of the key players operating in the global healthcare chatbots market are Nuance Communications, Inc.; Google; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Artificial Solutions; IBM; SnatchBot; Acquire; Floatbot; Botsify; Chatfuel; ChatterOn; and Smartloop, among others.