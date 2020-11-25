 

Universal Electronics Inc. to Present at the 17th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, announced Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to attend Imperial Capital’s 2020 Security Investor Conference being held virtually on December 2nd-3rd.

Management will present at 11:15am ET on December 3, 2020 and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A webcast of management’s presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

QuickSet is a trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement
 This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release; the purchasing by the MVPDs of the products identified in this release in the quantities anticipated by management; the continued penetration and growth of UEI voice recognition technology and other products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in UEI’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that UEI achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. UEI undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Disclaimer

