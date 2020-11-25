Brighthouse Financial Announces Early Tender Results for 3.700% and 4.700% Senior Notes and Increased Tender Caps

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (the “Company” or “Brighthouse Financial”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today the early tender results for its previously announced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and, collectively, the “Offers”) for the Notes set forth below. The Company also announced an increase to the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes that the Company intends to purchase in the Offers from the previously announced amounts to (i) up to an aggregate principal amount of $199,716,000 (the “2027 Notes Tender Cap”) of its 3.700% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) and (ii) up to an aggregate principal amount of $350,000,000 (the “2047 Notes Tender Cap” and, together with the 2027 Notes Tender Cap, the “Tender Caps”) of its 4.700% Senior Notes due 2047 (the “2047 Notes” and, together with the 2027 Notes, the “Notes,” and each a “series” of Notes).

The terms and conditions of the Offers are described in the Offer to Purchase for Cash, dated November 10, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Letter of Transmittal, dated November 10, 2020 (the “Letter of Transmittal” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Tender Offer Documents”).