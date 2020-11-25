 

Brighthouse Financial Announces Early Tender Results for 3.700% and 4.700% Senior Notes and Increased Tender Caps

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.11.2020, 13:00  |  53   |   |   

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (the “Company” or “Brighthouse Financial”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today the early tender results for its previously announced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and, collectively, the “Offers”) for the Notes set forth below. The Company also announced an increase to the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes that the Company intends to purchase in the Offers from the previously announced amounts to (i) up to an aggregate principal amount of $199,716,000 (the “2027 Notes Tender Cap”) of its 3.700% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) and (ii) up to an aggregate principal amount of $350,000,000 (the “2047 Notes Tender Cap” and, together with the 2027 Notes Tender Cap, the “Tender Caps”) of its 4.700% Senior Notes due 2047 (the “2047 Notes” and, together with the 2027 Notes, the “Notes,” and each a “series” of Notes).

The terms and conditions of the Offers are described in the Offer to Purchase for Cash, dated November 10, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Letter of Transmittal, dated November 10, 2020 (the “Letter of Transmittal” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Tender Offer Documents”).

Because the aggregate principal amounts of the 2027 Notes and the 2047 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 24, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”) each exceed the applicable Tender Cap, Brighthouse Financial will accept for purchase Notes of each series subject to proration, as described in the Offer to Purchase, so as not to exceed the applicable Tender Cap.

The previously announced withdrawal deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 24, 2020 has passed, and, accordingly, Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offers may no longer be withdrawn, except in the limited circumstances described in the Offer to Purchase. As of the previously announced early tender date and time of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 24, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes set forth in the table below has been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offers:

Title of
Security

CUSIP
Number

Principal
Amount
Outstanding

 

Tender
Cap(1)

Aggregate

Seite 1 von 5
Brighthouse Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brighthouse Financial Announces Early Tender Results for 3.700% and 4.700% Senior Notes and Increased Tender Caps Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (the “Company” or “Brighthouse Financial”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today the early tender results for its previously announced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and, collectively, the “Offers”) for the Notes set forth …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Existing Holder of Option to Purchase an Additional $7.5 ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange an Additional $72.9 Million in Principal Amount of Its ...
AllianzGI Announces Shareholders of 5 Closed-End Funds Approve New Investment Advisory and ...
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS ETN Linked to the Wells Fargo Business ...
Revance to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Total Selects Nutanix to Power Digital Transformation
Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s New Preferred Shares
16.11.20
Brighthouse Financial Announces Preferred Stock Dividends and Related Depositary Share Distributions
10.11.20
Brighthouse Financial Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Cash Tender Offers
10.11.20
Brighthouse Financial Announces Cash Tender Offers for 3.700% and 4.700% Senior Notes
05.11.20
Brighthouse Financial Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results