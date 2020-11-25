 

Liquidia Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for LIQ861 (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder for the Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

CRL does not cite need for additional clinical studies

CRL focuses on drug CMC and device biocompatibility information

Conference Call Scheduled for Today at 9:00a.m. ET

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) for the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for LIQ861 (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

In the CRL, the FDA stated that it is unable to approve the NDA at this time. The CRL identified the need for additional information and clarification on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data pertaining to the drug product and device biocompatibility. Liquidia does not believe that the items raised in the CRL will be a barrier to the ultimate approval of LIQ861.

The FDA also reconfirmed the need to conduct on-site pre-approval inspections (PAIs) of two of Liquidia’s U.S. manufacturing facilities before the application can be approved. The FDA noted it had been unable to conduct these inspections during the initial review cycle due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

The CRL did not cite the need to conduct further clinical studies, nor did the FDA require additional studies related to toxicology or clinical pharmacology. Of note, Liquidia believes that it can address the items raised in the CRL without delaying the otherwise projected launch timing of LIQ861 in the second half of 2022, subject to FDA approval.

“We remain very confident in LIQ861 and are committed to working closely with the FDA to address these items to support its approval,” said Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer at Liquidia. “With more than 70 patients now having received LIQ861 for more than two years in our clinical trials, Liquidia remains committed to PAH patients who we believe are underserved with currently available treatment options.”

Webcast and Conference Call
Liquidia will host a webcast and conference call Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss this regulatory update for LIQ861. The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) or 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 3295968. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Liquidia website.

Seite 1 von 4
Liquidia Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liquidia Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for LIQ861 (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder for the Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension CRL does not cite need for additional clinical studies CRL focuses on drug CMC and device biocompatibility information Conference Call Scheduled for Today at 9:00a.m. ET RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Liquidia …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $12 Million
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
FenixOro Intercepts Multiple High Grade Gold Veins in First Drill Hole at Abriaqui Including 32 g/t ...
EHang 216's Korean Flight Tour: The First Step Toward Future UAM Operations
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
AYRO Closes $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
16.11.20
Liquidia Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders
12.11.20
Liquidia to Present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
09.11.20
Liquidia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
02.11.20
Liquidia Reschedules Special Meeting of Stockholders and Reaffirms Recommendation to Approve Proposed Acquisition of RareGen, LLC
31.10.20
UPDATE – Liquidia to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on November 6, 2020
30.10.20
Liquidia to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on November 6, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
56
LIQUIDIA Technologies Inc - Humantherapeutika leicht gemacht