Acerus Announces Completion of Over-Subscribed Rights Offering

Acerus is working with its transfer agent to calculate the amounts exercised under the basic subscription privilege and additional subscription privilege, in connection with the Rights Offering and will provide further details, including information required by National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions , once available.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (“ Acerus ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: ASP, OTCQB: ASPCF) is pleased to announce the completion of its rights offering (the “ Rights Offering ”), which expired at 5:00 pm (EST) on November 24, 2020. The Rights Offering was over-subscribed and will result in the issuance of 526,600,000 common shares of Acerus at a price of $0.025 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $13,165,000. Although Acerus had a standby commitment in place with First Generation Capital Inc., no funding was required under the standby commitment.

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a Canadian‐based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men’s health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in the U.S. and other territories.

Acerus’ Common Shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

