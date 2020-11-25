CORRECTION - Yunji Inc.

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued on November, 24 2020 by Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ), please note that multiple changes throughout the text have been implemented, including in the headline.

Yunji Announces the Signing of a Cooperative Framework Agreement with Douyin's E-Commerce Business

Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it has signed a cooperative framework agreement (the “Agreement”) with Douyin's E-Commerce Business. The Agreement’s establishment is in line with the Company’s strategy of exploring the live streaming potential of external platforms in such areas as product supply chain, e-commerce streamer resources, and platform traffic.



Through the Agreement, the Company will leverage its online store and video account on Douyin's E-Commerce Business to introduce and promote more quality products sourced from its differentiated supply chain. In addition, through attractive live streaming events on Douyin's E-Commerce Business, the Company will also be able to expand the influence of the high-quality private label and joint-venture brands in its network to external platforms as well as provide a broader consumer base range with access to its premium products.

On September 25, the Company chose to make its live streaming debut in a popular streamer’s live streaming room on the partnered platform. As part of this event, Yunji Founder and CEO Shanglue Xiao made a guest appearance and introduced a number of select goods to the audience. This live steaming event reached 10.7 million views and recorded RMB87.5 million in gross merchandise value (“GMV”). Subsequently, Yunji collaborated with another popular streamer and achieved good results. During Yunji's Double Eleven Shopping Carnival, Yunji cooperated with a popular streamer on the partnered platform and recorded RMB50.2 million in GMV. Notably, Yunji has generated a cumulative GMV of RMB170.0 million through the three live streaming events it has hosted on Douyin's E-Commerce Business to date.