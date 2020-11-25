 

DGAP-News Northern Data AG commissions first data center in the Netherlands

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.11.2020, 13:30  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Northern Data AG commissions first data center in the Netherlands

25.11.2020 / 13:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Northern Data AG commissions first data center in the Netherlands
 

- Significant expansion step due to high demand for HPC infrastructure

- Further locations shortly before commissioning

- Computing power of 404 Petaflops by the end of Q1/2021


Frankfurt am Main - November 25, 2020 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, is commissioning its latest HPC data center near Maastricht. This new facility will entail one of the largest GPU clusters worldwide and will be the Company's first data center location in the European Union. The Company will begin installing the first hardware for its GPU-based Distributed Computing Cluster from the beginning of December. The GPU cluster is one of Northern Data AG's most significant expansion steps and is expected to be scaled up by the end of Q1/2021 to achieve computing power of 404 Petaflops (FP64). With this level of power, it will be one of the largest GPU clusters of its kind worldwide. The world's most powerful supercomputer, Japan's Fugaku, has a computing capacity of 415 Petaflops.

As CEO Aroosh Thillainathan commented: "With the smooth and rapid expansion of our GPU cluster, now including our first European location, we are moving to meet the very high demand for stable, reliable and cost-efficient High-Performance Computing infrastructure. Our highly specialized teams have done an excellent job over the past few months to lay this foundation for future growth in a very short timespan. We are well on course, and thanks to our GPU cluster, we shall be offering HPC services in the fields of artificial intelligence, deep learning, research and rendering as early as the first half of next year, with maximum scalability and optimum time- and cost-efficiency."

Seite 1 von 3
Northern Data Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Northern Data AG commissions first data center in the Netherlands DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Northern Data AG commissions first data center in the Netherlands 25.11.2020 / 13:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE Northern Data AG …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EarthRenew Inc: Erste Einnahmen erzielt: Umweltaktie startet Düngemittelverkauf bereits in diesem Jahr - ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE erreicht vorzeitig das Jahresziel 2020 von 900.000 Kunden auf ...
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG to take full ownership of joint venture to leverage growth ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG plant Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital gegen Bareinlagen unter Ausschluss des ...
aifinyo AG übernimmt Factoring-Fintech Pagido
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt den Verkauf von Produkten an ein in Alberta führendes Unternehmen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG platziert erfolgreich Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital und setzt Anzahl der ...
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
H&R Gruppe und Mabanaft gründen neues Joint Venture zur Vermarktung von PtX-Produkten
Lumcore verlässt sich bei Hochleistungslasern auf Anlagen von AIXTRON / Bestellung über ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG to Publish its Third Quarter 2020 Business ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Neuvorstellung: Erstes Cannabis und Mushroom Extraktionsunternehmen an der Börse!
va-Q-tec AG successfully places CHF 25 million bond
va-Q-tec AG platziert erfolgreich Anleihe in Höhe von CHF 25 Mio.
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE ist neuestes Mitglied von Deutschlands erstem Blockchain-Indexfonds (ETF)
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:31 Uhr
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG nimmt erstes Rechenzentrum in den Niederlanden in Betrieb (deutsch)
13:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG nimmt erstes Rechenzentrum in den Niederlanden in Betrieb
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt (deutsch)
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Northern Data: First Annual General Meeting successfully completed
11.11.20
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:45 Uhr
822
DGAP-News: Northern Bitcoin blickt auf erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr 2018 (deutsch)
12.10.20
31
Egbert Prior: Northern Data mit „High-Performance-Aktie“
19.08.20
34
Freiverkehr: Northern Data erhält Expertise von Gigabyte Technology