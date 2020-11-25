Northern Data AG commissions first data center in the Netherlands

- Significant expansion step due to high demand for HPC infrastructure

- Further locations shortly before commissioning

- Computing power of 404 Petaflops by the end of Q1/2021



Frankfurt am Main - November 25, 2020 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, is commissioning its latest HPC data center near Maastricht. This new facility will entail one of the largest GPU clusters worldwide and will be the Company's first data center location in the European Union. The Company will begin installing the first hardware for its GPU-based Distributed Computing Cluster from the beginning of December. The GPU cluster is one of Northern Data AG's most significant expansion steps and is expected to be scaled up by the end of Q1/2021 to achieve computing power of 404 Petaflops (FP64). With this level of power, it will be one of the largest GPU clusters of its kind worldwide. The world's most powerful supercomputer, Japan's Fugaku, has a computing capacity of 415 Petaflops.

As CEO Aroosh Thillainathan commented: "With the smooth and rapid expansion of our GPU cluster, now including our first European location, we are moving to meet the very high demand for stable, reliable and cost-efficient High-Performance Computing infrastructure. Our highly specialized teams have done an excellent job over the past few months to lay this foundation for future growth in a very short timespan. We are well on course, and thanks to our GPU cluster, we shall be offering HPC services in the fields of artificial intelligence, deep learning, research and rendering as early as the first half of next year, with maximum scalability and optimum time- and cost-efficiency."