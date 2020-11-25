Stoke Therapeutics Announces Presentations Related to the Company’s Work in Dravet Syndrome at the American Epilepsy Society 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying cause of genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression, today announced that four abstracts related to the Company’s work in Dravet syndrome have been selected for presentation at the upcoming American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting, taking place December 4 – 8, 2020. Dravet syndrome is a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy characterized by frequent, prolonged and refractory seizures that usually begin within the first year of life. The disease is classified as a developmental and epileptic encephalopathy due to the developmental delays and cognitive impairment associated with the disease.

Baseline data from children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome enrolled in the Company’s BUTTERFLY study, an ongoing, multicenter, longitudinal, prospective study designed to evaluate neurodevelopmental status using several scales assessing cognition. Secondary and exploratory endpoints in the study will evaluate changes in disease measures including seizures and additional non-seizure comorbidities. Patients enrolled to date are representative of patients with Dravet syndrome, and data collected indicate that the selected cognition measures are valid and appropriate for use in patients with Dravet syndrome.

A review of the study design for MONARCH, the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2a study of STK-001, the first potential disease-modifying therapy to address the genetic cause of Dravet syndrome. Following a recent protocol amendment, the study is designed to evaluate both single ascending dose levels and multiple ascending doses of up to 30 mg of STK-001 in children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome. The primary endpoints are safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile of STK-001 in Dravet syndrome patients. The impact of STK-001 on frequency of convulsive seizures and quality of life are secondary endpoints of this study. Preliminary safety and PK data are anticipated in 2021.

New preclinical data further support the ability of a TANGO antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) to decrease seizures and death in a Dravet syndrome mouse model and, for the first time, provide evidence this is likely due to restoration of excitability of parvalbumin (PV) expressing interneurons. In this study, 50% of control animals developed seizures between P16-19 while ASO-treated mice were seizure free. Consistent with a previous study of STK-001, the ASO also greatly decreased seizure frequency and death post-weaning. Associated with this, ASO-treatment restored Dravet syndrome mouse PV interneurons firing frequency to that of wild type mice PV interneurons.

Data generated from a no-cost epilepsy genetic testing program co-sponsored by Stoke demonstrate that this program can reduce the time to diagnosis and increase the detection of individuals with SCN1A-related disease.

“Our understanding of the diagnosis, progression and effects of Dravet syndrome continues to expand and everything we are learning reinforces the urgent need for a medicine that treats the underlying cause of the disease,” said Barry Ticho, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Stoke Therapeutics. “The data from our BUTTERFLY study give us a strong foundational understanding of the course of the disease and validate the applicability of several measures of cognition and other non-seizure comorbidities that will be helpful in evaluating potential disease-modifying medicines like STK-001.”